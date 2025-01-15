Fritz Coleman's UNASSISTED LIVING Comes to El Portal Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



El Portal Theatre will present a special performance of Fritz Coleman’s Unassisted Living, with Special Guests Laurence Juber and Wendy Liebman to benefit the California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund. The benefit will take place Sunday, January 26 at 3pm at the historic El Portal Theatre’s intimate Monroe Forum in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA. 100% of all profits raised will be donated to the fund.

Fritz Coleman’s monthly engagements at the Monroe Forum in North Hollywood have consistently been selling out. His show Unassisted Living is El Portal’s longest-running attraction.

Coleman has accrued a base of devoted fans throughout Southern California thanks to his four-decade, Emmy®-winning career as a weatherman and newscaster for NBC and his designation as honorary mayor of Toluca Lake. But he also had careers as an actor, writer, and comedian.

Fritz has done live solo comedy shows before (The Reception; It’s Me, Dad!). His newest show, Unassisted Living, gives him a platform to talk about those topics which emerge from his current perspective: that of a still vital seventy-something. His show for “woke boomers” will cover things like Zoom school, retirement, becoming vegan, pharmaceuticals, celebrating growing up, and growing old. The show will also feature some of his favorite stories and observations about modern life.

The show is a matinee performance. Fritz says, “The show starts early…because I’m trying to be sensitive to the needs of my particular demographic….old people and their parents…I promise to have you home by dark.”

Plying his trade with a gentler touch than some of his contemporaries, Fritz performs clean comedy.

El Portal Theatre, a historic landmark in the San Fernando Valley is frequently called the Jewel in the North Hollywood Crown and boasts a three-sided marquee facing the boulevard that has been a location many times for film and television shoots. The theatre, originally built as a vaudeville house in 1926, sits across Lankershim Blvd from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

