Free Online Service Matches Theatre Performers With Broadway & TV Pros

Tony Award Winners, Joanna Gleason (Into the Woods), Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray), Disney star, Anneliese Van Der Pol (Broadway: Beauty & the Beast) and others available for free audition feedback at Self-Tape for the Soul

Tal Fox's online service matches theatre performers with Broadway and television professionals, as well as respected performing arts coaches and educators.

Tal Fox, recently seen in the Los Angeles production of In Trousers, has launched Self-Tape for the Soul, an online video exchange where performers send a video of themselves (singing, acting or dancing) performing material they are working on, for feedback from an industry professional.

"I developed this program because I believe students and artists should have the opportunity to keep working on their skills, in particular when times get tough," Fox says. "By getting personal and one-on-one feedback from talent with the highest expertise, I hope that both the students and professionals feel inspired and fulfilled."

Participating coaches include Tony winners Joanna Gleason and Marissa Jaret Winokur, Disney Star, Anneliese Van Der Pol, NCIS star, Barrett Foa, and recent Hamilton star, Austin Scott.

The program is free. Donations of $10 or more per video would be greatly appreciated. A percentage of the net proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund and will also go directly to performing artists whose livelihoods have been affected by recent world events.

For more information about Self-Tape for the Soul please visit www.talfox.online/self-tape-for-the-soul or email selftapeforthesoul@gmail.com





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You