Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Free CHARACTER TRANSFORMATION WORKSHOPS: With World Renown Acting Teacher Giles Foreman Announced In NYC And LA

Workshops and Training Devised for actors, directors and others wishing to learn and explore in-depth the technique and system of psychological typology.

Dec. 07, 2022  

Free CHARACTER TRANSFORMATION WORKSHOPS: With World Renown Acting Teacher Giles Foreman Announced In NYC And LA

Free three hour character transformation workshops with world renown acting teacher Giles Foreman will be held in person in New York City and Los Angeles.

Movement psychology' - that's the term given to the acclaimed acting technique originated by Rudolf Laban, then refined by Yat Malmgren and Christopher Fettes. The acting technique that produced luminaries such as Colin Firth, Penelope Wilton, Tom Hardy and Emilia Clarke. The acting technique that the Giles Foreman Centre for Acting puts at the heart of everything it does.

Character Transformation Workshops in Yat Malmgren Technique leads to a profound capacity to transform on inner and outer levels

  • · Brings together Stanislavsky and Laban
  • · Reveals how inner motivation leads to outer expression
  • · An invaluable tool for the actor wishing to be accurate and specific in their work
  • · A revelatory technique on approaching both the analysis practice of transformation

Devised for actors, directors, and others wishing to learn and explore in-depth technique and system of psychological typology which brings together Laban and Stanislavsky and analyses inner motivation and outer expression leading to the detailed and accurate construction of character.

Workshops and Training Devised for actors, directors and others wishing to learn and explore in-depth the technique and system of psychological typology which brings together Laban and Stanislavsky and analyses inner motivation and outer expression leading to the detailed and accurate construction of character.

Giles Foreman: One of the leading acting coaches in the UK and throughout Europe is a specialist in the Methodological approach to acting who studied under Yat himself at London's renowned Drama Centre. Master Teacher workshop - the first level basics, how to use the process of physical, rhythm, time, space, and qualities to create a vivid character.

He has worked on many award-winning films and TV shows, including most recently "The Empress" on Netflix. Giles Foreman trained as an actor himself at the Drama Centre, London under the renowned Christopher Fettes, Yat Malmgren and Reuven Adiv. An academy that produced a host of Internationally celebrated actors including - Anthony Hopkins, Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, Simon Callow Lambert Wilson, Anne Marie Duff, Paul Bettany, Michael Fassbender, Geraldine James, Tom Hardy and many others. Giles himself studied alongside Helen McCrory, Tara FitzGerald, Anastasia Hille, Colin Tierney, John Sim, Sean Harris, Anne Marie Duff among others.

The Work of Yat Malmgren leads to a profound ability for the actor to transform both on an inner and outer level and is an invaluable tool for the actor who believes in character and wishes to be accurate and specific in their work. It is a profound study of human expression developed initially by Rudolph Laban over 50 years and completed by Yat Malmgren. It is the only extensive typology of human expression that we know of and comes complete with an extraordinary set of exercises to aid in those transformations.

This work brings Stanislavski together with Laban and his amazing discovery of the fundamental rhythms that produce character. Laban believed you can tell who someone is and what they want, by the way they walk into a room!! It will change the way you view character and the world.

Leanr more at GILESFOREMANCENTREFORACTING.COM.


BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Langson IMCA Presents New Exhibition BRUTON SISTERS: MODERNISM IN THE MAKING Photo
Langson IMCA Presents New Exhibition BRUTON SISTERS: MODERNISM IN THE MAKING
UCI Jack and Shanaz Langson Institute and Museum of California Art (Langson IMCA) is presenting The Bruton Sisters: Modernism in the Making, a new exhibition organized by guest curator Wendy Van Wyck Good.
World Premiere of ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD & More Announced for East West Players 57t Photo
World Premiere of ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD & More Announced for East West Players 57th Anniversary Season
East West Players, the nation’s longest-running Asian American theater and the largest producer of Asian American theatrical works, is launching its 57th anniversary season.
Interview: Cirque du Soleils Stefan Haves, Creator and Director of SHAMBLES Photo
Interview: Cirque du Soleil's Stefan Haves, Creator and Director of SHAMBLES
The Actors' Gang is excited to present their family friendly holiday show, Shambles, an unbridled concoction of seasonal charm and sassy cunning all rolled up in a cirque-infused panto, blurring the lines between audience and performers. When I read that this immersive experience will drop theater goers into a 60's NASA holiday party complete with alien abductions, ugly Christmas sweaters, and free-flowing champagne offered as theatergoers meander through curated rooms of wonder, I knew I had to speak with the production's creator and director, Cirque du Soleil's Stefan Haves about his vision to bring such fun family fare to the stage.
Interview: SMASH-ing Broadway Baby Megan Hilty Talks Caroling with The Tabernacle Choir &a Photo
Interview: SMASH-ing Broadway Baby Megan Hilty Talks Caroling with The Tabernacle Choir & Neal McDonough
Megan Hilty’s stint with The Tabernacle Choir last year O Holy Night, narrated by everybody’s favorite baddie Neal McDonough, will air on PBS December 13, 2022 and BYUtv on December 18, 2022. This, the latest edition of PBS’ #1 primetime holiday program for seventeen years, “Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir,” features an Irish-themed program of holiday and classical music. I had the opportunity to participate in the live portion of the Zoom preview presentation with Megan, Neal, Ron Gunnell, (Global Convoy of the Tabernacle Choir), and The Tabernacle Choir’s musical director Mack Wilberg via Zoom from Salt Lake.

More Hot Stories For You


El Portal Theatre Presents Three Special Shows For The Holidays!El Portal Theatre Presents Three Special Shows For The Holidays!
December 7, 2022

El Portal Theatre presents three special shows to celebrate the holidays onstage at the historic El Portal Theatre Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA.
Free CHARACTER TRANSFORMATION WORKSHOPS: With World Renown Acting Teacher Giles Foreman Announced In NYC And LAFree CHARACTER TRANSFORMATION WORKSHOPS: With World Renown Acting Teacher Giles Foreman Announced In NYC And LA
December 7, 2022

Free three hour character transformation workshops with world renown acting teacher Giles Foreman will be held in person in New York City and Los Angeles. 
Langson IMCA Presents New Exhibition BRUTON SISTERS: MODERNISM IN THE MAKINGLangson IMCA Presents New Exhibition BRUTON SISTERS: MODERNISM IN THE MAKING
December 7, 2022

UCI Jack and Shanaz Langson Institute and Museum of California Art (Langson IMCA) is presenting The Bruton Sisters: Modernism in the Making, a new exhibition organized by guest curator Wendy Van Wyck Good.
World Premiere of ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD & More Announced for East West Players 57th Anniversary SeasonWorld Premiere of ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD & More Announced for East West Players 57th Anniversary Season
December 7, 2022

East West Players, the nation’s longest-running Asian American theater and the largest producer of Asian American theatrical works, is launching its 57th anniversary season.
Full Cast Announced for HITS! THE MUSICAL Featuring 29 Young Singers and DancersFull Cast Announced for HITS! THE MUSICAL Featuring 29 Young Singers and Dancers
December 7, 2022

“HITS! The Musical” has announced the cast of 29 singers and dancers who will deliver an unforgettable 90 minutes of non-stop, foot-tapping fun and excitement for music lovers young and old.
share