Free CHARACTER TRANSFORMATION WORKSHOPS: With World Renown Acting Teacher Giles Foreman Announced In NYC And LA

Free three hour character transformation workshops with world renown acting teacher Giles Foreman will be held in person in New York City and Los Angeles.

Movement psychology' - that's the term given to the acclaimed acting technique originated by Rudolf Laban, then refined by Yat Malmgren and Christopher Fettes. The acting technique that produced luminaries such as Colin Firth, Penelope Wilton, Tom Hardy and Emilia Clarke. The acting technique that the Giles Foreman Centre for Acting puts at the heart of everything it does.

Character Transformation Workshops in Yat Malmgren Technique leads to a profound capacity to transform on inner and outer levels

· Brings together Stanislavsky and Laban

· Reveals how inner motivation leads to outer expression

· An invaluable tool for the actor wishing to be accurate and specific in their work

· A revelatory technique on approaching both the analysis practice of transformation

Devised for actors, directors, and others wishing to learn and explore in-depth technique and system of psychological typology which brings together Laban and Stanislavsky and analyses inner motivation and outer expression leading to the detailed and accurate construction of character.

Workshops and Training Devised for actors, directors and others wishing to learn and explore in-depth the technique and system of psychological typology which brings together Laban and Stanislavsky and analyses inner motivation and outer expression leading to the detailed and accurate construction of character.

Giles Foreman: One of the leading acting coaches in the UK and throughout Europe is a specialist in the Methodological approach to acting who studied under Yat himself at London's renowned Drama Centre. Master Teacher workshop - the first level basics, how to use the process of physical, rhythm, time, space, and qualities to create a vivid character.

He has worked on many award-winning films and TV shows, including most recently "The Empress" on Netflix. Giles Foreman trained as an actor himself at the Drama Centre, London under the renowned Christopher Fettes, Yat Malmgren and Reuven Adiv. An academy that produced a host of Internationally celebrated actors including - Anthony Hopkins, Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, Simon Callow Lambert Wilson, Anne Marie Duff, Paul Bettany, Michael Fassbender, Geraldine James, Tom Hardy and many others. Giles himself studied alongside Helen McCrory, Tara FitzGerald, Anastasia Hille, Colin Tierney, John Sim, Sean Harris, Anne Marie Duff among others.

The Work of Yat Malmgren leads to a profound ability for the actor to transform both on an inner and outer level and is an invaluable tool for the actor who believes in character and wishes to be accurate and specific in their work. It is a profound study of human expression developed initially by Rudolph Laban over 50 years and completed by Yat Malmgren. It is the only extensive typology of human expression that we know of and comes complete with an extraordinary set of exercises to aid in those transformations.

This work brings Stanislavski together with Laban and his amazing discovery of the fundamental rhythms that produce character. Laban believed you can tell who someone is and what they want, by the way they walk into a room!! It will change the way you view character and the world.

Leanr more at GILESFOREMANCENTREFORACTING.COM.