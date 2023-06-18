Flor Amargo, Los Jornaleros Del Norte, and The Pacifico Dance Company to Perform at Levitt Pavilion

Super Estrella Online, La Tocada and The Music Center will present Flor Amargo, Los Jornaleros Del Norte and The Pacifico Dance Company on August 12, 2023.

They will be part of Levitt LA's 16th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park where over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather together to enrich the cultural experience Los Angeles has to offer.

Flor Amargo or Emma Mayte Carballo Hernández is one of the upcoming artists from Mexico and a strong advocate of feminism, inclusion, and LGBTQ+ rights in the current music industry.

Flor is making her mark in the industry by simply being authentic and loud. She is breaking molds and creating paths for herself and those who will come after her with her signature street performances.

Los Jornaleros Del Norte, this band's purpose is to inform, educate, organize, and mobilize day workers, sensitize the general community about day labor related issues, and denounce the abuses committed against them.

The band has performed for day laborers at corners and centers, for local unions, for students, for activists, for teachers, etc.

Pacifico Dance Company is the Los Angeles-based Pacífico Dance Company has been thrilling audiences with its unique blend of modern and traditional dance for nearly twenty years.

The internationally acclaimed company has performed for audiences throughout the United States and Asia since 1992. With some 40 dancers and musicians, they pride themselves on educating culturally diverse communities.

Flor Amargo, Los Jornaleros Del Norte and The Pacifico Dance Company are just one of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles @ MacArthur Park. 2230 W. 6th St. Los Angeles, CA 90057.