Flamenco Jazz Saxophonist Antonio Liza Comes to Hollywood's New Bourbon Room

Antonio Lizana is one of the most celebrated artists of the new Flamenco Jazz coming from southern Spain. Jazz saxophonist, flamenco singer and composer of all his music, Antonio Lizana has performed more than 300 concerts in more than 30 countries, just in the last three years with his band, playing in Festivals like Womex, Etnosur, SXSW Austin, the London, New York and San Francisco Flamenco Festivals, Barcelona Voll Damn, Shanghai Jazz Fest (China), Casablanca Jazz Fest (Morocco) and Flamenco Biennale (Holland). Lizana comes to Los Angeles for one-night only concert at a hot new venue, The Bourbon Room in Hollywood, on Thursday, April 14 at 8 p.m.



Antonio Lizana was born in 1986 and raised in San Fernando, a province of Cádiz, one of the cradles of flamenco singing, where from a young age he collaborated with countless artists in the area. He has been one of the only Spanish artists to record an American NPR Tiny Desk concert and has collaborated with artists such as Arturo O'Farrill and Alejandro Sanz on works that received Grammy awards. He has also collaborated on recordings and in live performances with Snarky Puppy, Marcus Miller, Chano Domínguez, Alfredo Rodríguez, Ari Hoenig, Jorge Drexler, India Martínez, Jorge Pardo, Shai Maestro, Chambao, José Mercé, Josemi Carmona, Carmen Linares and Pepe Habichuela.



Lizana's live show is described as a "breathtaking journey from flamenco roots to contemporary jazz", all spun with his soulful lyrics which bring messages of optimism and truth to the audience of this unique artist. He will share the stage with guest dancer Manuel Gutierrez along with Gabriel Chakarji on piano, Eviator Slivnik on drums, and Ben Tiberio on bass.

- For additional information and tickets: www.laflamencofestival.com; https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/kalakoa/1723/event/1263172

- Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kalakoa; https://www.facebook.com/antoniolisax

- Visit us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/antoniolizanamusic/

- Videos: https://youtu.be/SjOi4EkPgNg; https://youtu.be/ph8yd9Nbzlg; https://youtu.be/dtWGjaFs3Es

- Email or call us: kalakoaent@mac.com; (800) 595-4849

Antonio Lizana performs on Thursday, April 14 at 8 p.m. All tickets are $25. The Bourbon Room is located at 6356 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028, between Cahuenga Blvd. and Vine Street in Hollywood. Proof of vaccination is required of all patrons.