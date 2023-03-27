Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills Celebrates 86th Anniversary With 1937 Ticket Prices

The Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills with celebrate the 86th Anniversary of the historic theatre with retro 1937 ticket prices of twenty-five cents per movie ticket and fifty cents for Double Features during a month-long celebration screening of 11 classic films from April 2 - 30, 2023, including the presentation of two live stage shows which are each priced at $30 (side and back), $35 (center) and $40 VIP (center, including medium popcorn).

All attractions will be presented at the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills, 8556 Wilshire Boulevard (at La Cienega Boulevard), Beverly Hills, CA 90211.

Tickets are available on the Fine Arts Beverly Hills website, https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2233061Â®id=9&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fineartstheatrebh.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 and on the Fine Arts App available on Google Play Store and the Apple App store, as well as at https://www.fandango.com/ and https://www.atomtickets.com/



Jerry A. Blackburn, Programmer of Public Programming and Sr. Manager of Theatre Operations for the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills said, "To celebrate the 86th Anniversary of our landmark theatre we want to give back to our theatergoers who have been supporting us for so many years by offering them a month of Retro Movie Ticket Prices at twenty-five cents per movie to see and enjoy 11 classic films that are part of our 86th Anniversary Lineup Celebration. Some films will feature a Cartoon and Newsreel Clip. Theatergoers are requested to bring lots of quarters and exact change."



Blackburn added, "We will kick off our anniversary month on Sunday, April 2nd at 10:30 a.m. celebrating what would have been the 115th birthday of iconic stage, film and television actor and former Beverly Hills resident, Buddy Ebsen, with a screening of one of his film's, BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S. Kiki Ebsen, Buddy's singer/songwriter daughter, will make a special guest appearance providing an introduction to the film, while sharing fun behind the scenes stories her father passed along to her about the making of the movie and working with his co-stars. Complimentary cake will be served to celebrate Buddy Ebsen's 115th birthday and the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills' 86th Anniversary."



Blackburn continued, "In addition to the 11 films we are screening, we are also pleased to offer our guests two live stage shows. On Saturday, April 22nd at 8:00 p.m., actress and comedienne, Karen Knotts, will entertain theatergoers with stories of her late father, Don Knotts, and his prolific life and career in show business on stage, film and television, with the Los Angeles Premiere of her one-person show, TIED UP IN KNOTTS! We will close out our theatre's anniversary celebration on Sunday, April 30th at 7:00 p.m. with a live presentation of a cabaret-style jazz show about the life and career of Buddy Ebsen, entitled, MY BUDDY: THE OTHER SIDE OF OZ, starring Buddy's daughter, singer, songwriter, recording artist and actress, Kiki Ebsen, backed by a top notch four-piece band. $40 VIP ticket buyers will also receive of copy of Kiki Ebsen's CD, 'Scarecrow Sessions.'"



The superstar schedule of events celebrating the 86th Anniversary of the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills will include (subject to change):

Kiki Ebsen, sharing fun behind the scenes stories her father passed along to her about the making of the movie and working with his co-stars. Print courtesy of Paramount Pictures. Tickets are Twenty-Five Cents. Complimentary cake will be served to celebrate Buddy Ebsen's 115th Birthday and the 86th Anniversary of the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills.

Saturday, April 8th at 2:00 p.m.: THE RED SHOES, starring Anton Wallbrook, Marius Goring and Moira Shearer directed by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, Print courtesy of Park Circus. Tickets are Twenty-Five Cents.

Friday, April 21st at 7:15 p.m.: THAT GIRL FROM PARIS, starring Lily Pons, Jack Oakie and Gene Raymond, directed by Leigh Jason, Print courtesy of Turner Classic Movies. Tickets are Twenty-Five Cents. Cartoon and Newsreel Clip included. The movie debuted at the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills on

opening day, April 21, 1937.

Friday, April 21st at 10:00 p.m.: BLACK LEGION, starring Humphrey Bogart, Ann Sheridan, Dick Foran and Erin O'Brien-Moore, directed by Archie Mayo and Michael Curtiz. Print courtesy of Warner Bros. Tickets are Twenty-Five Cents. Cartoon and Newsreel Clip included.

Saturday, April 22nd Double Feature at 1:30 p.m.: THE RELUCTANT ASTRONAUT, starring Don Knotts, Leslie Nielson and Joan Freeman, directed by Edward Montagne, and THE GHOST AND MR. CHICKEN, starring Don Knotts, Joan Staley, Liam Redmond, Sandra Gould, Dick Sargent and Skip Homeier, directed by Alan Rafkin. Prints courtesy of Universal Pictures; tickets are Fifty-Cents for the two movies. Cartoon will be included.

Saturday, April 22nd at 8:00 p.m.: LOS ANGELES PREMIERE OF "TIED UP IN KNOTTS!" STARRING KAREN KNOTTS in a stage show saluting the career of her late father, comedic actor, Don Knotts. Tickets are $30 (side and back), $35 (center) and $40 VIP (center, including medium popcorn).

This Double Feature was one of the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills original bookings back in August 1938.

2023 marks the 50th Anniversary of the original film, THE EXORCIST, which was first shown in February 1973 at the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills, as one of a select number of theatres nationwide chosen to exhibit the film.

Sunday, April 30th at 7:00 p.m.: MY BUDDY: THE OTHER SIDE OF OZ - A CABARET-STYLE JAZZ SHOW STARRING KIKI EBSEN CELEBRATING THE LIFE AND CAREER OF HER LATE FATHER, STAGE, FILM AND TELEVISION STAR, Buddy Ebsen.

Buddy Ebsen's daughter, singer, songwriter and actress, Kiki Ebsen, will be backed by a band consisting of Jeff Colella, Piano; Chris Colangelo, Acoustic Bass; Kendall Kay, Drums and Rob Lockhart, Woodwinds. Tickets are $30 (side and back), $35 (center) and $40 VIP (center, including medium popcorn and a copy of Kiki Ebsen's CD, "Scarecrow Sessions.")



For further information, please call the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills at 424-438-4013 or visit online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2233061Â®id=9&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fineartstheatrebh.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 The Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills has limited Box Office Hours. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Box Office on Fridays from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. - 12 Noon, Sundays from 10 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. and 30 minutes before any scheduled show.