Festival Of Arts Debuts Special Anniversary Exhibit At FoaSOUTH Off-Site Gallery, June 23 – October 15

The iconic Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach is celebrating its 90th anniversary this summer!

As part of the Festival's year-long celebrations, the non-profit is pleased to announce the debut of its latest off-site exhibit titled, the 90th Anniversary Exhibit. Located at foaSOUTH gallery inside Active Culture, the 90th Anniversary Exhibit opens to the public on Friday, June 23rd for guests to browse through October 15th. The gallery is open daily from 9am to 8pm and is at 1006 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651. Admission is free.

"As part of this exciting milestone, we are pleased to offer multiple art exhibitions within Laguna Beach for the community to immerse themselves within, including the latest 90th Anniversary Exhibit at foaSOUTH," shared Sharbie Higuchi, Festival of Arts Marketing and PR Director. "Our 90th anniversary is the perfect opportunity to showcase the Festival's rich history and its commitment to the arts community."

Since its establishment in 1932, hundreds of thousands of visitors have experienced and admired the arts, events, and wonders of the Festival of Arts. The 90th Anniversary Exhibition, curated by Pat Sparkuhl, offers the viewer a glimpse into a variety of historical images of people, places, and posters that were instrumental in making the Festival of Arts the world class experience it is today. Guests will have the unique opportunity to see historical work such as Posters of the Festival from 1940's and 1960's, photographs of visitors at the Festival in the 1970's, newspaper articles on the Festival from 1937, and even cameos of people and scenes at the Festival from the 1980's.

The limited time exhibition will also display the Irvine Bowl Dedication for the world-class venue within the Festival grounds where the Pageant of the Masters performs nightly under the Laguna Beach stars. The exhibition will also showcase a montage of early artists and their work. "We are excited to share these unique archival resources with the public. This exhibit provides a window to the Festival's humble beginnings and how it has evolved over the last nine decades," adds Higuchi.

The 90th Anniversary Exhibit is free of cost to the public starting Friday, June 23, 2022 and will run through October 15th, 2022. The foaSOUTH gallery is inside Active Culture located at 1006 S. Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach, CA 92651. The building is open to the public daily from 9am to 8pm. The Festival of Arts is a non-profit organization whose proceeds support the arts in and about Laguna Beach. For more information call (949) 494-1145 or go to www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.