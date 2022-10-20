Festival Of Arts Continues 90th Anniversary Celebration With Debut Of FoaSOUTH Off-Site Exhibit: People & Places

The historic Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach is continuing its commemorative festivities in celebration of the Festival's 90th anniversary! The iconic arts organization has announced the debut of its latest off-site exhibit: People & Places, now open for guests to experience and browse through January 15th, 2023. The gallery is open daily from 9am to 8pm and is at 1006 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 within Active Culture. Admission is free.

"People & Places gives the viewer a sampling of the wide variety of art styles and media that have been created from artists whose works are part of the Festival of Arts Permanent Art Collection," shared exhibit curator, Pat Sparkuhl. "The 90th anniversary is the perfect opportunity to showcase the Festival's past and current exhibiting artists, as well as, the organization's commitment to the arts community."

This exhibit presents artworks in a variety of styles and mediums including oil, watercolor, acrylic, mixed media, and photography. The works displayed are from well-known Festival artists including Scott Anthony, Lu Campbell, Carol Tolin, Gary Goff, R. Benson, Darlene Campbell, Agnes Copeland, Vinita Voogd, Scott Albert, Helen Weld, and Elizabeth McGhee. These works are all currently housed in the Festival's Permanent Art Collection and will be on display for the public to enjoy during this limited time exhibition. As the title suggests the subject matter is focused on either people or places; however, the works are as varied as the mediums represented.

Housing over one thousand diverse and eclectic pieces, the Permanent Art Collection is valued by the organization for its cultural and historical significance in relation to the art, culture, and ability to tell the story of the birth of the Festival and local art scene. The Permanent Art Collection showcases how the Festival became a major influence in the art world of Southern California, and many deem the collection a time capsule of art from the last century. To learn more about the Festival of Arts, and the Permanent Art Collection visit www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.

The People & Places exhibit is free of cost to the public and will run through January 15th, 2023. The foaSOUTH gallery is inside Active Culture located at 1006 S. Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach, CA 92651. The building is open to the public daily from 9am to 8pm. The Festival of Arts is a non-profit organization whose proceeds support the arts in and about Laguna Beach. For more information call (949) 494-1145 or go to www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.