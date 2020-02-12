Feinstein's Presents mostlyNEWmusicals: JEANNETTE at Feinstein's at Vitello's

Feinstein's Presents mostlyNEWmusicals will showcase pop sensation and Hamilton alum Ari Afsar in a concert of music from Jeannette, based on the life of America's first congresswomen Jeannette Rankin, at Feinstein's at Vitello's on Thursday, March 12 at 8:00pm. Afsar will be joined by special guests Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), YouTube sensations Sam Tsui and Casey Breves, Jonah Platt (Wicked), and Candace Quarrels (Hamilton). Nina Kasuya and Rishikesh Menon will provide background vocals.

Feinstein's Presents mostlyNEWmusicals is a new monthly series featuring a variety of exciting new musicals in concert in the heart of Studio City. Each edition will focus on the work of a single writer or writing team, or present a new musical in concert! mostlyNEWmusicals is curated and co-produced by Amy Francis Schott, producer of LA's popular, long-running cabaret series (mostly)musicals.



A pop musical based on the true story of America's first congresswoman, Jeannette electrifies the life and history of suffrage activist Jeannette Rankin who was elected to Congress in 1916-three years before women were granted the right to vote.

With a book by Lauren M. Gunderson and music and lyrics by Afsar, Jeannette heralds one person's radical voice in America's ongoing journey toward equal rights for all. Smart as a whip, with a Montanan's penchant for big dreams and a politician's penchant for getting what she wants, Congresswoman Rankin boldly paved the way for resistance through law and government. She was not only the first woman to win a place in American federal congress, but the first woman in the democratic Western world to be voted into national office.

A four-piece band will be led by music director Adam Kaufman (Waitress, 13). Erin Ortman directs. The evening is produced by Jen Bender.

Tickets are $35 for general admission, $45 for VIP and are available at feinsteinsatvitellos.com. Doors open at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 8pm. Feinstein's at Vitello's is located on the upper level of Vitello's Restaurant at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA. Valet and street parking is available.



Feinstein's at Vitello's is home to a roster of local jazz, musical theater, comedy acts and welcomes some of today's most celebrated performers when they come to town. The popular supper club brings an eclectic mix of entertainers and spirited, one-of-a-kind performances to the San Fernando Valley's favorite Italian restaurant. Feinstein's at Vitello's is Michael Feinstein's first location in Southern California, joining his other nightclubs, Feinstein's/54 Below in New York and Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco.





