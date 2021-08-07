FUNNY BONZ Will Be Performed at HFF2021

Long Beach-based P3 Theatre Company presents the live in-person World Premiere of Funny Bōnz, the "Humerus Solution" at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. The brainchild of P3's Executive Artistic Director, Jon Peterson, Funny Bōnz is based on the concept of Laffing Matterz, an award-winning dinner theatre that operated in Fort Lauderdale, FL from 2005-2014.

Best described as a musical sketch comedy revue, Funny Bōnz shines the spotlight on the 'humerus' side of celebrities, politics, social mishaps, and current events, bringing much-needed laughter back (and in some cases, awareness!) into the world. Think of it as a musical SNL. Funny Bonz opens August 10th at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre - 5636 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Peterson said, "After producing the virtual world premiere of this show in April, I'm thrilled to bring it to a live stage with a live cast in front of a live audience to the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2021. Nothing in the world makes you feel better than live laughter and leaving audiences happier than when they arrived."

Direction and Musical Direction by: Jon Peterson

Starring: Kara Brouelette, Shai Culver, Spencer Frankeberger, Jimmy Hippenstiel, Ryan C. Lee, Jon Peterson, and Rosie Rodriguez

TICKET LINK: www.P3Theatre.biz/FunnyBonz

Admission Age: Appropriate for ages 16+; some adult language