FUNNY BONZ Comes to Theater Asylum

Hungry for Comedy? The Award-Winning "Funny Bonz" makes a triumphant return to the stage - this time as a dinner theatre show at The Grand in Long Beach!

After an award-winning run at the 2021 Hollywood Fringe Festival, P3 Theatre Company's landmark musical sketch comedy show, Funny Bonz, the 'Humerus' Solution, makes its debut at the Grand Event Center in Long Beach. The winner of 'Best Fringe Cabaret and Variety Show' and the Producer's Encore Award returns with an open-ended residency at the Grand Event Center! The brainchild of P3's Executive Artistic Director, Jon Peterson's vision has fully come to life, with Funny Bonz moving full-time into the dinner theatre setting as a residency!

Best described as a musical sketch comedy revue, Funny Bōnz shines the spotlight on the 'humerus' side of celebrities, politics, social mishaps, and current events, bringing much-needed laughter (and in some cases, awareness!) back into the world. Think of the show as a musical SNL.

"I couldn't be any more excited to bring such a hilariously side-splitting show with such an incredibly talented cast to entertain the tourists, business travelers and community of the beautiful city of Long Beach", exclaims Peterson. "The combination of that and the hospitality and drool-worthy food at the Grand is nothing less than a Producer's dream!"

Funny Bonz will have its grand opening at the Grand Event Center - 4101 E Willow St, Long Beach, CA 90815 on Thursday, March 17th, 2022 @ 6pm. It will then run monthly at the Grand, once as a matinee and then again as an evening show.

Presented by: P3 Theatre Company. Co-Directed and Produced by: Jon Peterson. Co-Directed and Choreographed by: Jimmy Hippenstiel. Starring: Hayden Alcorn, Cam Burchard, Spencer Frankeberger, Devyn Kontur, Jon Peterson, Max Ritter, Ally Teeples, Sheri Vasquez, Aubrey Williams, and Rachel Williams

Where: The Grand Event Center - 4101 E Willow St. Long Beach, CA 90815.

Performance Dates:

Thursday, March 17th, 2022 @ 12:30 pm and 6:30pm

Thursday, April 21, 2022 @ 12:30 pm and 6:30pm

Thursday May 19, 2022 @ 12:30 pm and 6:30pm

Thursday June 16, 2022 @ 12:30 pm and 6:30pm

Ticket Pricing:

12:30pm Performance

Standard Admission: $72.50

Show Only - General Admission (no dining options): $25.00

6:30pm Performance

Standard Admission: $80.00

VIP Admission: $90.00

Show Only - General Admission (no dining options): $35.00

Ticket Link: https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/p3-theatre-company/funny-bonz-the-humerus-solution-55671/tickets

Admission Age: 15+