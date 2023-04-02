FOOTLOOSE: THE MUSICAL Returns To LA This Month at Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

Footloose: The Musical, produced by Panic! Productions & BarCinBoo Productions, is returning to Califórnia, for 13 performances April 22 - May 14, 2023. Footloose is all about fun, dancing and the carefree nature of being a teenager... However, the show is honestly about so much more. Book by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie, music by Tom Snow and lyrics by Dean Pitchford and Kenny Loggins, with indelible music, created from the 1998 musical, based on the 1984 film has truly stood the test of time. Footloose will open at Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center.

Not only is Footloose a coming of age story or a struggle to fit in, but one that digs far deeper into the impact of death on people's lives and how they choose to move on from it, or in this case, how they choose not to move on from it.

The award-nominated musical, with the memorable music of Kenny Loggins, is the story of Ren McCormack, a teenage boy from Chicago. He and his mother move to the small town of Bomont after his father abandons them. Upon arriving, Ren finds himself at odds with most of the town, including Reverend Bomont. The Reverend has convinced the town to outlaw dancing, which Ren finds unbelievable. With the help of Ariel (the Reverend's daughter) and Willard (a country hick who becomes his best friend), Ren convinces the Reverend to let the teenagers dance, and in the process, helps the town to heal from a tragedy that affected them all.

PRODUCTION TEAM

Book: Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie

Lyrics: Dean Pitchford, Kenny Loggins, and others

Music: Tom Snow

Director: Barry Pearl

Director/Choreographer: Michelle Elkin

Music Director: Jeff Gibson

Vocal Director: Jan Roper

PSM: Rachel Goodman

Producers: Panic! Productions, BarCinBoo Productions, Inc., Paige Loter, and Alison Mahay

Publicity: Sandra Kuker PR (Sandra Kuker-Franco)

THE CAST

Thomas Whitcomb - "Ren McCormack"

Hannah Battersby - "Ariel Moore"

Marie Watkins - "Rusty Tyler"

Lily Targett - "Urleen"

Megan Vargas - "Wendy Jo"

Leonardo Cecchi - "Chuck Cranston"

Andreas Pantazis - "Willard Hewitt"

Cindy Pearl - "Betty/Lulu Warnicker"

Paul Panico - "Reverend Shaw Moore"

Vivien Latham - "Principal Clark"

Ron Rezac - "Coach Roger Dunbar"

Carson Christ - "Cowboy Bob"

Maxwell Oliver - "Travis"

Dylan Woodford - "Lyle"

Ronna Jones - "Vi Moore"

Renee Cohen - "Ethel McCormack"

Peter Miller - "Wes Warnicker"

Morgan Lavin - "Ensemble/Assistant Choreographer"

Mary Kate Chapman - "Ensemble//Dance Captain"

MJ Mikesell - "Ensemble"

Jaeda Stone - "Ensemble"

Ayumi Matsumoto - "Ensemble"

Megan Holeman - "Ensemble"

Sasha Serdyukov - "Ensemble"

Hunter Uliasz - "Ensemble"

PERFORMANCES / TICKETS:

FOOTLOOSE: THE MUSICAL will run Sat Apr 22, 2023 - Sun May 14, 2023. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, located at 3050 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93065.

Performances are Friday 8:00pm, Saturday 2:00pm & 8:00pm (5/6 & 5/13) and Sunday 2pm. Tickets are $28 for Adults, $24 for Students & Seniors, and $20 for Children 12 & under.

For general information on the show, go to: http://www.panicproductions.org