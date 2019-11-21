FIFTEEN MEN IN A SMOKE-FILLED ROOM Now Playing At Theatre 40

Chicago, June, 1920. The Republican National Convention is in full swing. Warren G. Harding is overwhelmed by the prospect of being the nominee of the Republican Party for President. Hounded by an ambitious campaign manager, a paralyzingly superstitious wife, a star-struck young mistress, and the frightening pull of inevitability, Harding seems destined to be President----or is he?

This play explores the extent to which fate controls our lives. Is there a higher power that determines our destinies or are we the aggregate result of the idiosyncracies of flawed humanity? Colin Speer Crowley is the playwright. The Connecticut-based writer received a Master's Degree from Georgetown University. His other plays include Dear Mr. Whitefield; Encore, Encore; Few Thy Voice; Hail and Reign; Harriman-Baines; Leave It to Ms. Minor; Philosophus; Shadows of Men; The Beggar of Bethesda; The Footsteps of God; and Whit{e}man.

Jules Aaron directs the new Theatre 40 production. Jules is one of Los Angeles' most honored directors, the recipient of over thirty awards for his work directing over 250 stage and television productions. His recent directing credits for Theatre 40 include 26 Pebbles, Mr. Pim Passes By, Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Jersey Lily, Separate Tables, A Shred of Evidence, Rod Serling's Patterns and the West Coast Premiere of The Consul, the Tramp and America's Sweetheart.

The cast of Fifteen Men in a Smoke-Filled Room includes (in alphabetical order) Roslyn Cohn, John W. Combs, Kevin Dulude, David Hunt Stafford, Sarah Walker and Roger K. Weiss.

Assistant director: Roger K. Weiss.

Stage manager/Assistant lighting designer: Nick Foran.

Lighting designer: Brandon Baruch.

Costume designer: Michèle Young

Sound design: Joseph "Sloe" Slawinski

Set design: Jeff G. Rack. T

o see some things that happened after the 1920 election, don't miss The Manor: Murder and Madness at Greystone, when Theatre 40 brings back the perennial favorite in February, 2020.

WHAT:

Fifteen Men in a Smoke-Filled Room. Los Angeles Premiere engagement of a new play.

WHO:

Written by Colin Speer Crowley. Directed by Jules Aaron. Produced by David Hunt Stafford.

WHERE:

Theatre 40, in the Reuben Cordova Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90212. The venue is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Free parking is available in the parking lot beneath the theatre. To access parking, enter through the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives. WHEN: Now playing through December 15, 2019. Thurs.- Sat. at 8:00, Sun. at 2:00. Dark on November 28 and 29 (Thanksgiving). Sunday evening performances at 7:00 p.m. have been added on December 1 and December 8.

ADMISSION:

$35. RESERVATIONS: (310) 364-0535.

ONLINE TICKETING:

www.theatre40.org





