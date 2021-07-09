Entertainer Robert Bannon Will Make His Feinsteins at Vitello's Debut To Celebrate His Debut Album 'Unfinished Business'

Feinstein's at Vitello's' presents musical theater performer and SNL actor Robert Bannon with musical director Michael Orland and special guests Loren Smith & Loren Battley in a live performance showcasing songs from Bannon's debut album Unfinished Business on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

Robert Bannon, an accomplished and lauded musical theater and cabaret singer who is enjoying sweet success with his newest single, "I Think He Knew Me" makes his LA DEBUT! This riveting video shows the relationship between a father and son where the son reveal their differences. The complicated situation is a heartfelt song about a father not understanding his son's differences. The video has garnered over 60,000 views.

This highly anticipated performance will showcase Bannon's versatility as an artist and his vocal talents and magnetic personality. Unfinished Business a collection of jazz songs and American songbook classics includes duets with Grammy Nominee Jane Monheit and Loren Smith and is produced by Lee Lessack and released on LML Music. Unfinished Business is collection of cover songs by various American Songbook crowd-pleasers running the gamut from Frank Sinatra to Johnny Mercer to Whitney Houston and features the original single, "I Think He Knew Me." Bannon recorded the album during the pandemic in his home studio, with all musicians adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Bannon's debut single, a powerful rendition of the Bette Midler song "From A Distance," went viral and achieved over 75K views. The highly emotional and inspiring video performance summed up 2020 perfectly, providing an unforgettable, uplifting soundtrack to a tumultuous year. The track spotlights Bannon's extraordinary and emotive rich, soaring voice and vocal flourishes as he signs of a hopeful, peaceful and prosperous future.

Be sure to see Robert Bannon on Wednesday, July 21 at 8 p.m. by reserving tickets now by visiting Feinsteinsatvitellos.com. The event is also available as a livestream.