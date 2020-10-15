Ensemble Theatre Company Announces EXTRAORDINARY TIMES Campaign

Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara has launched its new Extraordinary Times Campaign, a $400,000 fundraising campaign that will enable ETC to remain open and active during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funds generated by the Campaign will support video and live-streamed performances, collaborations with theater artists to create new material, continued presentation of its education programming - both online and in safe outdoor settings - and to effect measures needed to bring its venue The New Vic up to the new safety guidelines, including an upgrade of the HVAC and air-filtration systems.

ETC has, to date, raised over $300,000 towards its $400,000 goal, including a commitment of $100,000 from ETC's Board of Directors. To raise the remaining portion of the campaign, Joan Rechnitz, a generous patron of ETC, has pledged a challenge grant of $100,000. This extraordinary grant will match, dollar-for-dollar, all gifts to the Extraordinary Times Campaign, up to $100,000.

"We are all so inspired and grateful to ETC's many supporters who have taken part in this critical endeavor," said Jonathan Fox, artistic director of ETC. "This support will enable us to explore new avenues of creating theater and serving the community, while remaining on solid financial footing."

More information about the Extraordinary Times Campaign may be found at etcsb.org/support/extraordinary-times-campaign.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You