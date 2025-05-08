Ensemble Tenshi Kicks Off 2025 Season With Kohei Tsuka's Masterpiece, PROSTITUTE INVESTIGATOR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ensemble Tenshi, a production company that previously produced the award-winning Epic period play "Shizuka - 静" delivers "Prostitute Investigator" by Japanese playwright, Kohei Tsuka at The Broadwater Second Stage in Hollywood in June.

Female Chief Detective Denbei Kimura at the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is notorious for her fearlessness. She will do anything to get justice served even if it means losing the love of her life. Denbei's loyal subordinate Sadayuki Toda has not yet to find the courage to go back his home in a small village to confide his parents that he is gay. Denbei and Toda are assigned to solve the murder case committed by Kintaro Oyama, who killed his childhood girlfriend, Aiko Yamaguchi from far South Island called Goto. Just before the murder, the pride of Goto Islands, Daizen Lee, took his own life. Detective Tomekichi Kumada is transferred to Denbei's investigation room.

The two were lovers in the past. Kumada is desperately trying to protect the mystery of the murder. Behind the murder lies the secret of small Islands, Goto of Nagasaki. Denbei is determined to make Kintaro Oyama to be "the first-class criminal" however it takes...

TOMOKO KARINA ("Captain America" (Marvel/ Disney)," Cobra Kai" (Netflix)) will play the dynamic popular role of Denbei Kimura. Tomoko also directs the play with LA Theatre's favorite, Carla Valentine ("Lady Bird" - Dir: Greta Gerwig, "S.W.A.T"- CBS) and Dan Pousson as artistic supervisors. They adopt this popular Japanese play sophisticatedly and accurately cater to English speaking audience. An ensemble of energetic actors, Christian Lowery, Thomas McKean, and Quinn Vu will play PI's uniquely attractive characters.

"Prostitute Investigator" (90min)

"TSUKA WILL SHOCK HOLLYWOOD!"

Written by Kohei Tsuka

Directed by TOMOKO KARINA

The Broadwater Second Stage

6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038

Date/ Time:

Sunday, June 8th at 5:00pm

Saturday, June 14th at 6:30pm

Saturday, June 21st at 5:00pm

Ticket: $25

Purchase Ticket at Hollywood Fringe Festival Website

https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/12122

About the Playwright

Kōhei Tsuka (1948 - 2010) a Korean Japanese playwright, theater director, novelist and screenwriter. He was one of Japan's most influential theater figures, has had a major impact on modern theatre since the 1970s. Tsuka's plays have gained overwhelming popularity, sparked a "Tsuka boom." At the age of 25, he was the youngest person ever to win the Kishida Kunio Drama Award (for "Atami Murder Case"), Naoki Literary Prize laureate, Winner of Japan Academy Award the Best Screenplay ("Fall Guy") and the Yomiuri Literature Prize (for the play "Hiryuden '90: Autumn of Slaughter"). With his poisonous aggressive dialogues and passionate fast-paced style, he uncovered the emotions swirling within people in weaker positions. Even now, more than a decade after his death, Tsuka's works are performed every year all over Japan, attracting many actors and audiences.

