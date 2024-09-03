News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Eleanora Owen to Perform BEING PIAF at the Odyssey Theatre

Performances will run from October 18-27.

By: Sep. 03, 2024
Eleanora Owen to Perform BEING PIAF at the Odyssey Theatre Image
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's ongoing “Music at the Odyssey” series will present a two-weekend engagement of Being Piaf. Actress, singer and writer Eleanora Owen channels the “little sparrow,” sharing her life story and repertoire with the audience.

Tim Byron Owen directs this original solo play with music that highlights Piaf's joie de vivre, resilience, and triumph over a life of abject poverty and despair.

Performances will run October 18-27. 

 




