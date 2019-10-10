El Capitan Theatre Presents MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL 10/17-11/17

Hollywood's legendary El Capitan Theatre presents a special engagement of Disney's MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL, October 17 to November 17, shown in brilliant Dolby VisionTM Laser Projection & Dolby Atmos Sound Technology. Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com, by calling 1-800-DISNEY6 and at The El Capitan Theatre box office.



El Capitan Theatre Guests will be able to take their picture before and after the movie with a special Maleficent Wing photo op. Plus, costumes and props from the film will be on display throughout the theatre.



"The El Capitan Theatre is the place to be this Halloween season for Disney's MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL ," said Ed Collins, General Manager of The El Capitan Theatre. "Guests will be treated to a magnificent opportunity as they enter the theater to take a unique photo featuring Maleficent's Wings. Guests will also see props and costumes from the film on display before or after the movie; there's just no better place to experience the magic and wonder of this exciting new fantasy adventure."



El Capitan Theatre Guests can even be among the first to see the movie on Thursday, October 17 at 6:00PM as the El Capitan Theatre hosts a Special Opening Night Fan Event. In addition to watching the movie early, all FAN EVENT guests will receive an exclusive poster, as well as reserved seat, a souvenir popcorn container, and a 20 oz. bottled drink. Tickets to The Special Opening Night Fan Event are $35.



Disney's MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL show times are daily from October 18th - November 17nd at 10:00AM, 1:10PM, 4:20PM, and 7:30PM. The film is also screened at 10:35PM opening weekend and then Fridays and Saturdays only. Show times and dates are subject to change.



There are special group rates for Disney's MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL of $10 for parties of 20 or more. Also during the run of Disney's MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL, The El Capitan Theatre will also offer RED CARPET & PREMIERE PARTY PACKAGES that include Ghirardelli treats in the HOLLYWOOD ROOM and a HARD ROCK CAFE MOVIE & MEAL PACKAGE. A great opportunity for Colleges & Universities to have SPOOKTACULAR time!!



For more information all groups, parties, and movie and meal package, please visit www.elcapitantickets.com or call 1-818-845-3100.





