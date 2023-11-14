Eight Ball Theatre Signs Deal With Hudson Theatres

Eight Ball Theatre has signed a residency agreement with the Hudson Theatres Los Angeles. The deal is to extend through January 2025.

After their inaugural production of The Fire at the Edge of the Earth, Eight Ball Theatre has signed a residency deal with the Hudson Theatres Los Angeles. Eight Ball Theatre is delighted to be working closely with the Hudson after the success of The Fire at the Edge of the Earth and look to stage their next full length play in the Spring.

Eight Ball Theatre is also dedicated to serving the community through smaller scale events that bridge the gap between race, gender, and socioeconomic class. These include their artist workshop series, a weekly play reading club, and staged readings of new original work.

Eight Ball Theatre is an up-and-coming theatre company in the Los Angeles area. The company champions diverse, emerging artists and is committed to supporting the local community.