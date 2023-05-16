Ed Vodicka And His Trio To Appear At Hollywood's Catalina Jazz Club For One Night Only, May 21

Celebrated Pianist & Composer Ed Vodicka and his Trio are set to appear at Hollywood's Catalina Jazz Club for a One Night Only performance of "WITH RESPECT..... TO OSCAR, WYNTON & RED" on May 21st at 7:30pm. In this program Pianist, Composer, Music Producer, Director and Performer Ed Vodicka illuminates the personal affect these three giants have had on his musical life.

This is not a program of transcriptions or recreations of performances, but rather an example of how Ed Vodicka is influenced by these artists and views certain compositions through the lens of the three principals. While there are portions of the program material transcribed, that exists mainly in the form or ensemble choruses of the repertoire. In general, the renditions in this program are "influenced by" the artists. In short, Ed states that he "finds it difficult to perform these particular selections in any other manner other than these suggested by this triumvirate."

Not only do Ed's renditions suggest the styles of each of these greats on a song by song basis, but the title of this program is also an homage to a homage recorded by one of the principals. Taking a cue from Oscar Peterson, Ed has included in this program title "With Respect . . ." to demonstrate his respect for the named artists, but not intending to copy them. In the mid 1960's pianist Oscar Peterson performed an homage to one of his idols, the great Nat "King" Cole. "With Respect to Nat" was Oscar's one and only vocal album, and he made clear in the linear notes that he did not wish to be compared with his idol Nat Cole, but is simply compelled to offer up his performances to a giant who so influenced him. Ed is joined by bassist Edwin Livingston and drummer Kendall Kay.

Ed Vodicka, CEO of Grand Songbook Media, has enjoyed a high level of success in the music and entertainment industries and currently serves as an in-demand independent music producer / composer / performer working in both New York and Los Angeles. Ed continues to successfully perform in every facet of the business, from record producer to arranger and orchestrator; from orchestra conductor to session musician; from concert halls to jazz clubs. Ed has forged and cultivated a myriad of relationships with entertainers, producers and business managers, because he has consistently delivered excellent and critically acclaimed results.

For More information on Ed Vodicka, please visit: http://www.edvodicka.com

Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/ed-vodicka-trio-with-respect-catalina-bar-grill-tickets/13190068