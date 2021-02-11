Echo Theater Announces Mentorship Program For Emerging BIPOC Designers

Applications are now open for the "Echo Theater Designer Mentorship Program," created to discover, nurture and advise emerging BIPOC designers from communities traditionally under-represented in the theater and introduce them to the Los Angeles theater community.

Selected applicants, one in each of four design categories - scenic, lighting, sound and costume - will work alongside a professional designer in their field on every Echo production throughout the Echo season; design all Echo Associate Company productions including the festival of commissioned short plays; and design all "front-of-week" Echo productions.

Founded in 1997, the Echo Theater Company has gained a reputation for producing and developing exciting new work. NPR affiliate KCRW 89.9 FM recently declared that "Echo Theater Company is on a fierce journey." The Echo has won countless Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle, Ovation, LA Weekly and Stage Raw awards, and is frequently cited on end-of-the-year "Best of Lists" including by the Los Angeles Times, LA Observed and KCRW, among others. The company was anointed "Best Bet for Ballsy Original Plays" by the LA Weekly and was a recipient of a "Kilroy Cake Drop" to honor its efforts to produce women and trans writers. Los Angeles Times theater critic Charles McNulty wrote, "Artistic directors of theaters of all sizes would be wise to follow the [lead] of the Echo's Chris Fields, who [is] building audience communities eager for the challenge of path-breaking plays."