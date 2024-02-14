EVERLASTING Comes to the Stephanie Feury Studio Theater This Month

Firelight Collective will present 'Everlasting' beginning this month. This limited engagement production runs from February 23 to March 9 at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theater in Los Angeles, inviting audiences to explore the themes of life, love, and loss.

This memory play delves into the profound themes of love, loss, and guilt, unfolding the narrative of a father entangled in the complexities of dementia. The boundaries between past and present blur, creating an intimate and indelible theatrical journey that prompts contemplation on the enduring aspects of life.

WHERE:

Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre

5636 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA (Larchmont area) 90038.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

February 23 to March 9, 2024

Thursday–Saturday at 7:30 pm

Sundays at 7:00pm

“Everlasting” runs approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Written by Firelight Collective artistic directors Stephanie Feury and Nathan Keyes, and directed by Stephanie Feury,"Everlasting" is a poignant exploration of a man's past as he grapples with the relentless grip of dementia in the present. Heartache, heartbreak, guilt, and love intricately weave through the narrative, creating a tapestry of emotions.

This production boasts an ensemble cast that includes the exceptional talents of Patrick Hurley, Rosie Lee Hooks, Aubree Bouchee, Davonna Dehay, David Haley, Will Nicol, and Mo LeBlanc. The intimate 36 seat theatre allows every audience member to connect to the story on a deeply personal level.

ABOUT FIRELIGHT COLLECTIVE

Dedicated to merging the worlds of art, theatre, and film, Firelight Collective – under the leadership of Artistic Directors Stephanie Feury and Nathan Keyes - seeks to awaken the audience’s senses, moving them between the observer and the observed.

Firelight Collective's previous production, "Stars in the Night," was a resounding success, selling out in Los Angeles to critical acclaim and later opening in New York City. The Wrap called the performances “a tour-de-force” and Yes Broadway! called it “heartbreaking and hilarious”.