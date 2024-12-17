ELEANOR by Mark St. Germain to be Presented at Laguna Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE will present one of the most iconic first ladies in American history, Kandis Chappell is Eleanor Roosevelt in ELEANOR written by Mark St. Germain and directed by David Ellenstein (A View from the Bridge, Holmes & Watson, A Shayna Maidel). ELEANOR will begin previews on Wednesday, January 15 and will run through Sunday, February 2 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.



A tour-de-force solo performance by Kandis Chappell brings to life the dynamic and iconic First Lady, Eleanor Roosevelt. Both strong and vulnerable, public and private, Eleanor Roosevelt’s fascinating story will sweep you away. Learn more about the passionate and unforgettable woman at the heart of her husband’s presidency whose impact on history cannot be understated.



ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST



David Ellenstein (Director) Born into a theatrical family, David Ellenstein has been working in professional theatre for the better part of five decades. In May 2023, he was named Artistic Director of Laguna Playhouse, after filling the role in an interim capacity since September 2022. In addition, he has been the Artistic Director of North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach, CA since 2003. At Laguna Playhouse, credits include directing A View from the Bridge, Holmes & Watson, A Shayna Maidel, The Angel Next Door, Chapatti, Alexandros and playing “Einstein” in Picasso at The Lapin Agile. Other directorial credits include The Chosen at Paper Mill Playhouse; Halpern and Johnson and Sonia Flew at Coconut Grove Playhouse; The Glass Menagerie, Rocket City and Honky Tonk Angels at Alabama Shakespeare Festival; His Royal Hipness at 59E59 in NYC; and Long Day’s Journey into Night at Renaissance Theatre. As Artistic Director at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach since 2003, over 60 Directorial credits including Way Down River, The Tempest, A Moon for the Misbegotten, The Outsider and The Homecoming. His career includes acting credits of playing the title roles in Hamlet at LA Theatre Center and LA Rep; Richard III at California Shakespeare Festival; Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof at Moonlight Stage; Jonathan in Sight Unseen, Max in Laughter on the 23rd Floor and Matt in Talley’s Folly at North Coast Rep as well as over three dozen film and television episodes.



