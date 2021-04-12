Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

EINSTEIN COMES THROUGH Will Stream From North Coast Repertory Theatre This Month

David Ellenstein directed Jake Broder on North Coast Rep’s mainstage.

Apr. 12, 2021  
EINSTEIN COMES THROUGH Will Stream From North Coast Repertory Theatre This Month

North Coast Rep continues its ambitious foray into "new" theatre with the production of EINSTEIN COMES THROUGH, co-written by Artistic Director David Ellenstein and Marc Silver.

In a brilliant solo performance, versatile actor Jake Broder, as a seemingly ordinary man, Hank, takes audiences on an imaginative journey that is punctuated by the inimitable wit and wisdom of his lifelong idol, Albert Einstein. Along the way, Hank explores a vast array of topics, from the sublime to the mysterious, to the dark moments, and to the mundane annoyances of everyday life. Funny, fanciful, probing and poignant, this play first debuted at North Coast Rep in 2005

David Ellenstein directed Jake Broder on North Coast Rep's mainstage, adhering to all mandated safety and testing procedures under Actors' Equity Media Agreement. Audiences will see a full theatrical production with sets by Scenic Designer Marty Burnett, costumes by Elisa Benzoni, and Prop Design Philip Korth, Wig by Peter Herman and Stage Manager, Cinematographer/editor Aaron Rumley filmed the show. Book your tickets now for a trip that you won't soon forget.

EINSTEIN COMES THROUGH will stream on Showtix4U.com on demand from April 28 to May 23, 2021. Tickets are $35 - $54 and can be purchased at northcoastrep.org.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Courtney Reed: Broadway Or Bust T-Shirt
Never Off Book Unisex T-Shirt
May Break Into Song (Color) T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories
California Artists Unite to Pass Performing Arts Relief Act Photo

California Artists Unite to Pass Performing Arts Relief Act

Sugi Dakks, Siaara Freeman, Royce Hall and More Featured in NOT A MOMENT, BUT A MOVEMENT E Photo

Sugi Dakks, Siaara Freeman, Royce Hall and More Featured in NOT A MOMENT, BUT A MOVEMENT Episode 2

The Hollywood Bowl and The Ford to Reopen for the 2021 Season Photo

The Hollywood Bowl and The Ford to Reopen for the 2021 Season

Los Angeles Master Chorales Oratorio Project Showcases Van Nuys High School Students in Vi Photo

Los Angeles Master Chorale's Oratorio Project Showcases Van Nuys High School Students in Virtual Premiere


More Hot Stories For You

  • Donors Help Orchestra Iowa Replace Music Destroyed in Derecho Damage
  • The Des Moines Playhouse Announces Summer Tent Theatre
  • A LOVE OFFERING A Co-Production Between Des Moines Playhouse & Pyramid Theatre Announced
  • Benjamin Rivera Returns to Muscatine High School to Choreograph THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL