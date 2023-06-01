EBB & FLOW: CHINATOWN Will Be Performed by Heidi Duckler Dance This Month

Los Angeles-based performance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) is excited to bring back their beloved Ebb & Flow: Chinatown community arts festival at the Los Angeles State Historic Park in Chinatown on Sunday, June 25 from 3-5pm. Ebb & Flow: Chinatown is a free, family friendly community arts festival that explores climate change, nature, humanity, and health through dance, visual arts, music, and technology.

HDD has commissioned eight interdisciplinary artists to create site specific performances in response to environmental themes, constructing innovative interventions to be shown throughout the park landscape that build awareness around our interconnection with the earth and promote climate action and stewardship. Heidi Duckler Dance is thrilled to be featuring work by local artists Andersmith, HIBISCUS TV, Marie Osterman, Mawusi Nenonene, Stephaine Sherwood and Katie Shanks, Victoria Villamil (Tori Cristi) and Zac Clejan, HDD Artist in Residence Raymond Ejiofor, and Heidi Duckler.

Join us at Ebb & Flow: Chinatown to unearth the magic and beauty of Los Angeles through art, performance, and collaboration from local Los Angeles artists.

Ebb & Flow: Chinatown is made possible through support from the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs and California State Parks. Heidi Duckler Dance expresses a special thanks to Stephanie Campbell, Manager of Planning, Public Affairs and Community Engagement for the Los Angeles District.