Dulcé Sloan Will Perform at the Wallis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedian and Emmy Award Winner Dulcé Sloan will perform a side-splitting evening in a comedic showcase for one night only at The Wallis. Sloan will perform in the Bram Goldsmith Theater at the Wallis Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills December 13 at 7:30pm.

Known for her razor-sharp wit and unapologetic humor, Sloan, a former correspondent of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, brings her comedic genius to The Wallis stage. Nominated for a GLAAD Award for her standout interviews, Sloan's hilarious anecdotes from her memoir Hello, Friends! promise an evening of uproarious entertainment. With a Netflix special hailed by The New York Times as a knockout, Sloan's star power shines bright. From TV hits to the silver screen, it is sure to be an unforgettable night of comedy with one of Variety's "Top Ten Comedians to Watch."

More About Dulcé Sloan

Comedian/Actress Dulcé Sloan was a correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah for six years (2017-2023). She currently continues on as a contributor and has taken over the main chair as guest host multiple times since the departure of Noah to critical acclaim. This year she won an Emmy Award for her hosting work on The Daily Show, and previously she was nominated for a GLAAD Award in the category “Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode” for her interview with Sasha Colby during one of those guest host runs. Also under this banner, she co-hosted the popular podcast Hold Upwith Daily Show writer and fellow comedian Josh Johnson. On the podcast, the two co-workers turned their hilarious, unpredictable, and legendary office banter into a weekly war of words about topics big and small, but mostly small. You can see some of her Daily Show segments, which have garnered millions of views, here:



Comments