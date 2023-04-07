Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dream House Quartet Makes CAP UCLA Debut

The performance is on Sunday, April 30 at 7 pm in Royce Hall.

Dream House Quartet performs at UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) on Sunday, April 30 at 7 pm in Royce Hall as part of the group's highly anticipated North American debut tour. Tickets start at $39 and are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 or the Royce Hall box office.

Formed in 2018, the all-star ensemble Dream House Quartet fuses decades of musical mastery of classical and contemporary forms. World renowned piano duo Katia and Marielle Labèque alongside pioneering composer-guitarists Bryce Dessner and David Chalmin perform unparalleled works by visionary composers from the past half-century. The quartet's premiere U.S. tour brings newly commissioned works, including Thom Yorke's (Radiohead) first compositions for classical music and concert halls for two pianos, electronics and modular synthesizer, Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Philip Glass, Steve Reich, Bryce Dessner, David Chalmin and more.

Katia and Marielle Labèque are sibling pianists renowned for their ensemble of synchronicity and energy. Their musical ambitions started at an early age and they rose to international fame with their contemporary rendition of Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue (one of the first gold records in classical music) and have since developed a stunning career with performances worldwide.

Bryce Dessner is one of the most sought-after composers of his generation, with a rapidly expanding catalog of works commissioned by leading ensembles. He has won Grammy Awards as a classical composer and with the band The National, of which he is founding member, guitarist, arranger and co-principal songwriter. He is regularly commissioned to write for the world's leading ensembles, from Orchestre de Paris to the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and is a high-proﬁle presence in ﬁlm score composition, with credits including The Revenant, for which he was Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated, Fernando Mereilles's The Two Popes and Mike Mill's C'mon C'mon.

Over the past ten years, David Chalmin has assumed an increasing number of roles: as a producer, arranger and sound engineer whose various collaborations extend from classical music to avant-garde. He has worked with some of the most respected indie figures worldwide including The National, Shannon Wright, Richard Reed Parry and Efterklang, among others in addition to being a contemporary music composer and a mastermind of dense, heady electronica with his album La Terre Invisible in 2019.

Funds provided by the NEA Challenge Grant Endowment.

The CAP UCLA 2023 spring programs continue on Sunday, May 7 with Avery*Sunshine.

ARTISTS:
Katia Labèque - Piano
Marielle Labèque - Piano
Bryce Dessner - Guitar
David Chalmin - Guitar

