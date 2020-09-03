Down Home Diva Shelley Fisher Live-Stream Concert To Benefit Santa Monica Playhouse

The show streams Sunday, September 13 at 6:30pm.

Santa Monica Playhouse Benefit Series and Shelley Fisher present THE HEBREW HILLBILLY, a live-stream musical event to support the Playhouse as their doors remain closed due to COVID-19 on Sunday, September 13 at 6:30pm.

From Shelley Fisher's early years as a blonde bombshell, through her current incarnation as The Memphis Belle of L.A., Ms Fisher has been on a show business roller-coaster that slows down just long enough for her audience to climb on board this deeply personal, yet universally appealing and hilarious ride.

"A dash of Mae West and a pinch of Dolly Parton...the stage vibrates with her songs, anecdotes and charm." SanDiegoTheatreReviews

The longest-running musical solo show in America with the Down Home Diva herself is back at the Playhouse! Based upon her unique Dixie Fried background, Shelley created THE HEBREW HILLBILLY and collaborated with multi-platinum hit songwriters Ken Hirsch (Bette Midler, Air Supply, Barbra Streisand), Harold Payne (Rod Stewart, The Temptations, Bobby Womack) and Steve Rawlings to write 17 original songs for her hilarious and captivating production. Fisher unifies her packed audiences while poking fun at her Jewish upbringing in the South and makes topics like racism, discrimination, antisemitism and sexism somehow entertaining.

Relevant and slightly irreverent, THE HEBREW HILLBILLY, reminds us that we are more alike than we are different. Singer/songwriter, recording artist and performer Fisher grew up Jewish in Memphis at the end of segregation and the start of rock n' roll - with a father who escaped Russia at the age of 11, raised a beautiful family in the racist Red Neck South and died of a brain hemorrhage at 45 - and a mother who quietly renamed pork, red roast beef, at the dinner table (paper plates of course) so she could serve it without being found out!

This universal show is both appealing and poignant to all groups, regardless of age or background, for its ability to bring folks together using Shelley's warm Memphis charm and earthy Southern voice.

"Known as "The Memphis Belle of L.A.," anyone who has ever met Fisher, sweet as she is spicy, knows of her genuine, down home personality that puts you immediately at ease - and this warmth lies at the beating heart of The Hebrew Hillbilly." Xaque Gruber, The Huffington Post.

Over the course of her career, Ms Fisher has recorded a solo album on Fantasy Records, wrote "Disgorilla," the sequel to Rick Dee's "Disco Duck," and scored a vocal it with "Wonder Woman" on Road Show Records. Her live performance lineup includes the Playbox Clubs International, the Improv, Marina City Club, Moonshadows and BB King's. Her unique blend of music and comedy has captivated audiences worldwide. In addition to "The Hebrew Hillbilly," Ms Fisher is the creator and star of the hit comedy cooking show, "ForkPlay."

Catch THE HEBREW HILLBILLY Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 6:30 pm online. Access is $29.99 per family, with all proceeds going to support the Playhouse. Visit https://www.santamonicaplayhouse.com/hebrewhillbilly.html for more information.

Santa Monica Playhouse is online at SantaMonicaPlayhouse.com and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/SMPlayhouse

Santa Monica Playhouse programs are supported in party by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, by the City of Santa Monica and the Santa Monica Arts Commission, the Ahmanson Foundation, and by U.S. Bank.

