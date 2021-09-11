Don't Miss FINDING HER VOICE- Available to Stream on Broadway On Demand

Here are the reviews! Look at what people are saying about Finding Her Voice- The Stage Play:

"What a blessing tonight's production was! What a refreshing reminder to choose to receive and lean on the Word of God in even the stickiest of situations." - K.F.

"This play was very inspiring. Many people are bound by the hurt and pain of the past that they miss out on blessings God is bringing into their lives. This is a play that many people will be able to relate to. I was very impressed with the acting. The music was awesome. The storyline was real and relatable. Great Job. I cant wait to see this play on the rode." - M.N.

"I am writing to commend you on a well written play that speaks volumes to so many of us out here trying to find our voice in this world. The acting by the cast was fluid and natural. The songs were powerful and much needed these days. Unity is very pivotal to us seeing a turn around in the churches, our homes and the world. Being who God called us to be is also a topic that needs to be spread in today's society." T.W.

If you missed the first showing of Finding Her Voice, don't worry. You can catch the second run Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 6:30 pm (pst) on Broadway On Demand. So come and see why everyone is talking about Finding Her Voice!

In Finding Her Voice, we meet 15-year-old Joy Jones, the only daughter of Janelle and Jordan Jones, who we'll also meet, including grandma Gigi, AKA Mama Joyce, and Joy's only uncle, Jay. Joy is the apple of her parent's eye; she's loving, bubbly, and brings true joy to anyone around her. The Jones family is a middle-class family whose foundation is built on truth, faith, and trust in God, but Joy has discovered something that has left her searching for the truth. Will, her discovery and search for the truth, strengthen her family's faith or challenge it, and what does it all have to do with Joy finding her voice, and will her mother finding her voice, too? Come and experience a powerful story of faith, music, and family! Who knows, you too may find your voice! Filmed at the El Campanil Theatre in Antioch, CA

Written, produced, and co-directed by five-time playwright Ceola J. Co-directed by Don "Dusty" Phelps. Music composed by D.Dre Griffin.