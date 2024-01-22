Do LaB Unveils Music Lineup For Lightning In A Bottle 2024

Do LaB have announced the music lineup for North America's original boutique festival, Lightning in a Bottle, taking place at Buena Vista Lake in Southern California during Memorial Day Weekend (May 22-27). The festival provides a living and breathing outpost for misfits, creatives, and experience hunters to experience an array of top-tier music curation, art installations, immersive environments, and educational programming.

The 2024 edition is all about returning to why the festival started in the first place - having as much fun as possible. The LIB experience continues to be one of many facets and paths. It's a festival defined as both a transformational wonderland and a wild party where freak flags fly. A place to learn and create, but also reconnect with one's mischievous inner child, where surprises hide around every corner.

With the 2024 lineup, Lightning in a Bottle continues to build on its legacy of booking a diverse roster of artists across the worlds of dance music and beyond. Headliners for the upcoming edition kick off with three of the UK's most iconic vocalists, featuring the moody croonings of James Blake, London producer and singer Labrinth, and the chart-topping M.I.A.

LIB continues to be a showcase of the who's who of electronic music exploration. Headlining dance acts include the inimitable Skrillex, who took a storied career to new heights after a year that saw a double album release and several marquee festival appearances worldwide. He'll be joined by formidable rave legend Fatboy Slim, This Never Happened icon Lane 8, and trip-hop pioneer Tipper, along with the euphoric low-end frequencies of CloZee and rising star ISOxo.

The lineup continues with a rare dubstep set from Skream and a sultry Club Set from Canadian duo Bob Moses. All shades of house and techno each add their own unique energy to the LIB24 bill. Honey Dijon will champion her originating Chicago house style, while one of experimental electronic's prodigal sons Floating Points offers his renowned multi-genre performance.

This forward-thinking ethos is furthered by acts like Overmono and Tycho, while a special back-to-back performance by ANNA and Sama' Abdulhadi fills out the harder hitting techno edge of the lineup. Scene favorites Nora En Pure, Justin Martin, Mura Masa and Of The Trees each bring their own unique and euphoric sounds to the fold.

Those seeking out the more off-kilter and unexpected sounds can look forward to performances from the electro-tropical Colombian band Bomba Estéreo, the indie pop stylings of Cannons, London-based jungle and drum and bass artist Nia Archives, and the rap meets pop blends of Qveen Herby. Additional lineup standouts include Barclay Crenshaw, Aluna, it's murph, DJ Holographic, Machinedrum, and more.

LIB's musical journey guides attendees from its wildly immersive core stages Lightning, Woogie, and Thunder, onwards to its community-run programming at The Stacks, The Junkyard, and The Grand Artique. Each stage features its own unique aesthetic, vision, and sound, balancing fan-favorite bookings with a constant sense of discovery.

The immersive Compass area offers a diverse array of educational opportunities to engage the senses, expand the mind, and inspire community action with topics that include indigenous cultures, psychedelic medicine, climate change, love & relationships, healthy eating, and more. Attendees can learn from the past and present in order to better integrate, collaborate, and thrive in our world's future.

Lightning in a Bottle is a true off-the-grid experience, providing five full days to explore the music, art, and magic the expansive grounds have to offer. Arriving from day one gives weekend warriors of all kinds the opportunity to pick out the best campsites alongside their crew, attend pre-parties soundtracked by lineup artists, and become fully immersed in the festival before the crowd.

New for this year, Lightning in a Bottle is introducing three day tickets and hotel package options. The three day pass will be available beginning from the general on sale, and makes the LIB experience more accessible to those who'd like to build their own adventure at their own pace. Other new packages available this year include Easy Peasy Pre-Set Camping and Pre-Set RV options, taking away any of the stress of setting up camp upon arrival and instead being met with the convenience of having accommodations taken care of from the outset.

All of the new packages are designed with the idea of attendee comfort in mind, providing flexibility and more time for enjoyment and exploration. More info on these packages can be found via LIB's Click Here.

VIP options are also on sale for guests looking for the joy of a camping festival with an elevated experience. VIP pass holders can find reprieve in backstage lounges at Lightning, Thunder, and Woogie, grab refreshments in these areas at exclusive bars, enjoy special pop-up interactive experiences, and much more.

Lightning in a Bottle is a place where people fall in love, make lifelong friendships, and experience true transformation. Be careful though - this festival could change your life.

Tickets to Lightning in a Bottle are now available via the festival's Click Here.

Lightning in a Bottle 2024 Lineup

Skrillex

Labrinth

Lane 8

James Blake

M.I.A.

ISOxo

Tipper

Fatboy Slim

CloZee

Nora En Pure

Bob Moses (Club Set)

Cannons

Bomba Estéreo

Honey Dijon

Damian Lazarus

Mura Masa

Of The Trees

Floating Points

Overmono

Barclay Cresnshaw

Nia Archives

Jyoty

ANNA b2b Sama' Abdulhadi

Justin Martin

Aluna

it's murph

Qveen Herby

Skream (Dubstep Set)

Tycho (Sunset Set)

Adam Ten b2b Mita Gami

Ayla Nereo

DJ Holographic

Elephant Heart

Fleetmac Wood

Galen

Glass Beams

goddard.

IAMNOBODI

Jasper Tygner

Jimi Jules

La Lom

Machinedrum

Maddy O'Neal

Mette

Miss Dre

Nimino

Oakk

Parallelle

PawPaw Rod

Qrion

Rohaan

Sinego

Shermanology

Venbee

Yulia Niko

Anastazja

AQUTIE

Blaq Pages

Borak

BrittanyFromEarlier

Cocobuckk

Dela Moon

DJ Dials

Ella Romand

Jubilee

Little Dinosaur

Maria Tambien

Raecola

Siren & Seer

Sweet Anomaly