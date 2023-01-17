Do LaB Announces Lineup For LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE 2023

Today, Do LaB have announced the musical lineup for the 20th anniversary of Lightning in a Bottle, North America's original boutique festival taking place Memorial Day Weekend at Buena Vista Lake in Southern California this May 24-29, 2023.

LIB will present an array of top-tier music curation, creative art and immersive environments, and educational classes and workshops - a furthering of its 20 year mission to inspire creativity and foster interconnection.

It's official, Do LaB is almost out of mom and dad's house and ready to step into young-adulthood at a ripe young age of 20. They are ready to start taking life a little more seriously, if only they knew how. But let's be real, Do LaB's always been the fully independent, mischief loving crew of ragtag experience creators their community know and love, always pushing through adversity to deliver events that shaped the modern festival landscape. Now, Lightning in a Bottle, Do LaB's living and breathing outpost for misfits and music lovers, creatives and experience hunters, is ready to keep goofing off and dreaming of delivering more fun, more outrageous moments and more music than ever before.

LIB's 2023 lineup will be its largest and most ambitious to date, with its iconic Lightning stage showcasing some of electronic music's most compelling and in-demand performers. Lightning strikes with headliners like HypnoVision label boss REZZ, playful genre-defying production duo SOFI TUKKER, and Grammy-nominated electronic producer and singer ZHU. Genre-blurring live acts include multi-instrumentalist and vocalist duo Phantogram, heartfelt Canadian composer and recording artist Caribou, the fully imaginative performance of Beats Antique, and singer-songwriter and producer Mindchatter. Flavors of R&B, soul and rap take center stage as well with appearances by Houston's rising star Tobe Nwigwe, versatile rap and R&B vocalist 070 Shake, Zambia-born vocalist and visual artist Sampa the Great, Ozomatli w/ Chali 2na & Cut Chemist and the full original ensemble performing their first classic album, and electronic R&B live duo Drama.

The Thunder stage showcases everything from the darker shades of electronic with artists like Liquid Stranger, LSDream, and Deathpact, to electronic trio and Do LaB regulars The Glitch Mob, multi-genre producer and Young Art label head TOKiMONSTA, pioneering drum & bass legend LTJ Bukem with MC Armanni, and 90's rave revival production duo Prospa. A diverse and representative next generation is in full force, spearheaded by influential electronic prodigy Moore Kismet, all empowering queer bass artist Wreckno, and the queen of Jersey club UNIIQU3. The strength of the Thunder lineup continues with 11-piece techno marching band MEUTE, inventive beatsmith The Polish Ambassador, comedic electronic duo The Floozies, rising South African producer Jon Casey, and more.

LIB's colorful house and techno wonderland, the Woogie stage, is packed with international talent. Leading the charge is titanic Afterlife leaders Tale Of Us and Higher Ground and Mad Decent superstar Diplo. The depth continues with fan-favorites like German disco and house producer Purple Disco Machine, energetic DJ/producer and label head BLOND:ISH, global techno powerhouse Stephan Bodzin with a live performance, piano house queen LP Giobbi, breakout UK house and techno talent Logic1000, underground icon and Ninja Tune favorite TSHA, and Afro House sensation Layla Benitez. The melodically charged styles of artists like Berlin-based producer and live act Ben Böhmer, classically trained musician and multi-instrumentalist Giorgia Anjiuli, and accomplished mixing engineer Cassian will also be on full display. Rounding out the Woogie bill is emergent production duos Major League DJz and Sabo & Goldcap, West African DJ and producer AMÉMÉ, and a slew of next gen risers like Rinzen, Desiree, Nala, Deer Jade b2b Elif, and Mary Droppinz.

In line with LIB's 20th anniversary, it's only right that some of the community's longtime favorites return for this milestone edition. In addition to aforementioned artists like The Glitch Mob, TOKiMONSTA, Beats Antique, and The Polish Ambassador, fans can expect the return of the psychedelic and sonically diverse productions of Random Rab, Argentinian bass sensation El Papachango, live electronic duo Dimond Saints, pioneering bass producer David Starfire, and a special performance by William Close & The Earth Harp Experience.

LIB 2023's truly five-day experience will be kicked off by a variety of programming on the festival's opening days. Interactive yoga and movement classes will take place both Wednesday and Thursday, along with talks and workshops at the Compass and Learning Kitchen on Thursday. Fans can also expect the iconic 80s Prom to make its return. Music programming will begin on the Woogie Stage on Thursday afternoon, giving attendees a full extra day to get a first look at the immersive stage's new design. Additional opening music programming includes a special performance from lineup artist LSDream under his project Lightcode, more details to come.

LIB has been long renowned for its ever-evolving immersive stage design and the world-class artist lineups and musical styles that occupy them. For the 2023 edition, Lightning and Woogie stages will return with brand new designs along with a revamped Thunder design. There will also be a new Grand Artique stage this year, which is a unique environment known for its blend of wild west aesthetics, unconventional activity programming, and eclectic live acts with an Americano twist.

All of these elements combine to complement the event's multi-decade commitment to bringing together forward-thinking music across many distinct stages, educational and cause-driven discussions and activities at The Compass, and intriguing programming from favorites like the interactive townscape of Bark Kitten, the Jive Joint, Unicorn Palace, The Mixtape, the Rink-a-Dink Roller Rink, Big Leroy's Karaoke, and so much more.

For those looking for the joy of a camping festival with an elevated experience, LIB will return VIP offerings first introduced during the 2022 edition. VIP pass holders can find reprieve in backstage lounges at Lightning, Thunder, and Woogie, grab refreshments in these areas at exclusive bars, enjoy special pop-up interactive experiences, take advantage of access to the Atlaswyld Beach Club & Bar, and watch headlining performances at the elevated Lightning Stage or enclosed Thunder Stage viewing areas. For more info on VIP tickets, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219382®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.libfestival.org%2Ftickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

20 years ago, a lightning bolt struck and sparked something far greater than anyone could have ever anticipated. Do LaB have created a legacy from the ground up since - one with a loyal community of free spirits chasing the imaginative, boundary-breaking rush felt at its very first celebration. Now it's time to come together to set the tone for the next 20 years.

LIGHTNING

REZZ

SOFI TUKKER

ZHU

Phantogram

Tobe Nwigwe

070 Shake

Caribou

Drama

Sampa the Great

Mindchatter

Uncle Waffles

Beats Antique

Ozomatli w/ Chali 2na & Cut Chemist

Rochelle Jordan

Sad Night Dynamite

Moontricks

My Baby

Dimond Saints

Special Performance By: William Close & The Earth Harp Experience

THUNDER

Liquid Stranger

LSDream

TOKiMONSTA

The Glitch Mob

LTJ Bukem w/ Armanni

MEUTE

Deathpact

The Polish Ambassador

The Floozies

Prospa

Mersiv

Wreckno

Moore Kismet

Daily Bread

Zingara

Ahee

UNIIQU3

Random Rab

Bambii

Balkan Bump

David Starfire

Hamdi

Canabliss

Jon Casey

Zen Selekta

El Papachango

Andreas One

WOOGIE

Tale Of Us

Diplo

Purple Disco Machine

Ben Böhmer

Stephan Bodzin (Live)

BLOND:ISH

LP Giobbi

Giorgia Angiuli

TSHA

AMÉMÉ

Cassian

Major League DJz

Logic1000

Nico Stojan

Sabo & Goldcap

Layla Benitez

Desiree

Rinzen

Sam Shure

Nala

Deer Jade b2b Elif

Mary Droppinz

Nii Tei

Sinca

Baby Weight

Zach Walker

Eda

Shawni