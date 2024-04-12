Disney's FROZEN, WAITRESS & More Set For La Mirada's 2024/2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & Mccoy Rigby Entertainment have announced their 2024/2025 season of shows.

The Tony-nominated La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts has been hailed by the Los Angeles Times as "one of the best Broadway-style houses in Southern California." This beautiful state-of-the-art theatre has been presenting quality productions since 1977. The theatre has produced several national tours and is the recipient of numerous accolades, including Tony, Emmy, and Ovation award nominations and the L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Award for “Best Season of the Year.”

Subscriptions to this extraordinary season are now available by calling the Box Office at 562-944-9801 or 714-994-6310. Subscription prices range from $71.25 to $318.75 (La Mirada Resident Discount prices are $57.00 to $255.00.)

Single tickets for WAITRESS and THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG will go on sale Friday, June 28; single tickets for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, LEGALLY BLONDE, and FROZEN will go on sale Friday, September 13 and will be available by calling the Box Office at 562-944-9801 or 714-994-6310 or online at LaMiradaTheatre.com.

La Mirada 2024/2025 Season

WAITRESS

September 20 – October 13, 2024 (Press Opening September 21 at 8 pm)

Book By Jessie Nelson

Music & Lyrics By Sara Bareilles

Brought to life on Broadway by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, WAITRESS features original music and lyrics by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song") and book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson. Nominated for four Tony Awards (including Best Musical), and cherished by audiences and critics alike, WAITRESS is inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film and offers a special recipe for finding happiness in unexpected places. Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. Faced with an unexpected pregnancy, Jenna fears she may have to abandon the dream of opening her own pie shop… until a baking contest in a nearby county, and the town's handsome new doctor, offer her a tempting recipe for happiness. Supported by her quirky crew of fellow waitresses and loyal customers, Jenna summons the secret ingredient she's been missing all along - courage.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

November 8 – December 1, 2024 (Press Opening November 9 at 8 pm)

Book By Joseph Stein

Music By Jerry Bock

Lyrics By Sheldon Harnick

Original Broadway production directed and choreographed by JEROME ROBBINS

Originally produced on the New York stage by HAROLD PRINCE

A Broadway classic! Overflowing with musical hits you know and love, including “Tradition,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” and “To Life (L’Chaim!),” FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love, and laughter. Our beautiful production will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration, which raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

January 24 – February 16, 2025 (Press Opening January 25 at 8 pm)

By Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, & Henry Shields

The Cornley Drama Society is putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong... does! The accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call with hilarious consequences!

LEGALLY BLONDE

April 25 – May 18, 2025 (Press Opening April 26 at 8 pm)

Music And Lyrics By Laurence O’keefe And Nell Benjamin

Book By Heather Hach

Based on the novel by Amanda Brown

and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture

A fabulously fun, award-winning musical based on the adored movie, LEGALLY BLONDE, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances, this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal! Elle Woods appears to have it all, but then her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend, Warner, dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors, and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

Disney’s FROZEN

June 6 – June 29, 2025 (Press Opening June 7 at 8 pm)

Music And Lyrics By Kristen Anderson-lopez & Robert Lopez

Book By Jennifer Lee

Originally Directed On Broadway By Michael Grandage

Based On The Disney Film Written By Jennifer Lee

And Directed By Chris Buck & Jennifer Lee

Originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions

“For The First Time In Forever,” experience the musical phenomenon that has taken the world by storm! Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Disney’s FROZEN includes all the film’s beloved songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, along with new music written exclusively for the stage. In the beautiful mountainous kingdom of Arendelle, Princesses Anna and Elsa grow up sheltered inside their castle, isolated from the world and increasingly distant from each other. When Elsa is crowned queen, the magical powers she’s desperately tried to conceal from her sister take control, and she flees into the mountains. As a ferocious winter descends on Arendelle, Anna sets off on an epic journey to find Elsa and bring her home, with the help of hardworking ice harvester, Kristoff, his loyal reindeer, Sven, and a happy-go-lucky snowman named Olaf. Full of magic, humor, and a stunning musical score, Disney’s FROZEN is a powerful tale of sisterhood, acceptance, and finding the real meaning of true love.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.

Celebrating its 31st Anniversary season at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT (MRE), is one of the world’s premier theatrical production companies and continues to be grateful to share a wildly successful collaboration with the City of La Mirada. Headed by Executive Producers Tom McCoy and Cathy Rigby, MRE has produced over one hundred musicals, plays, and concerts featuring some of the biggest stars in the industry today and garnering many Emmy Awards, Tony nominations, and LA Ovation Awards. In addition, MRE has launched several Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Broadway, international, and national touring productions including: ASIA- Dreamgirls (Japan), Miss Saigon (China), Peter Pan (China), SAUDI ARABIA - Peter Pan (this was the first Broadway Musical to ever play in Saudi Arabia), USA- Seussical the Musical, and Annie Get Your Gun, starring Cathy Rigby; Jesus Christ Superstar starring Carl Anderson and Sebastian Bach, Camelot starring Michael York and Lou Diamond Phillips, Happy Days written by Gary Marshall and Paul Williams, BROADWAY - ‪Frank Wildhorn’s Jekyll and Hyde starring Grammy Award nominee Deborah Cox and “American Idol” and Tony Award nominee ‪Constantine Maroulis, and The Little Mermaid, the Musical. Peter Pan, starring Cathy Rigby, has made four stops on Broadway and received four Tony Award nominations including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Actress in a Musical. The A&E TV network premiere of “Peter Pan” received one Emmy Award and four Emmy Award nominations. La Mirada Theatre productions of A Night with Janis Joplin starring Mary Bridget Davies and Peter Pan starring Cathy Rigby are now streaming on Broadway HD.