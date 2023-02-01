Desert Hearts Festival Announces Lineup For 2023 Edition Featuring Atish, CINTHIE & More

Desert Hearts Festival, one of North America's most celebrated boutique electronic music events, has released the star studded lineup for its return to Lake Perris, California on May 5-8.

Desert Hearts Festival returns to the idyllic shores of Lake Perris with a host of improvements rooted in feedback from their devout community. Leading these changes will be the event's pivot back to their celebrated One Stage, One Vibe format, a tradition fostered since the inception of the event which brings the community together on a single dance floor. DH 2023 will feature a tighter and more cohesive layout, theme camps right off the dance floor, more shade throughout the grounds and stage-side car camping on grass. The beach will remain a focal point, with the addition of interactive activities and water sports.

Beyond its new and improved venue, it remains the musical offering that makes Desert Hearts one of the best curated parties on the planet. Between each edition of the internationally acclaimed festival, the Desert Hearts crew hits the road, playing some of clubland's most celebrated parties and bringing their own unique flair to the global circuit. Each nomadic lap around the sun sees Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, and Porky become further entrenched in the sounds of tomorrow while brushing shoulders with the scene's foremost flag bearers. This journey remains one of always deepening their crates and plotting the perfect festival lineup for their dedicated community. This cycle will become fully realized this year with Desert Hearts biggest and most wide-reaching lineup to date.

Over many years of fandom turned professionals, the DH crew has always hoped of hosting their ultimate idols at their flagship festival. Now those dreams have been realized with the 2023 lineup being topped by UK multi-genre pioneer Skream, 17 Steps icons Dusky, Turbo labelhead TIGA, and Dirtybird boss Claude VonStroke.

Billing continues with a mix of some of the scene's most buzzed about names. Lo-fi originator DJ Seinfeld makes his DH debut alongside dancefloor favorite Justin Martin, progressive house sensation Miss Monique, Hot creations founder Lee Foss, elrow resident Tini Gessler, 90's rave revival production duo Prospa, and Club Bad's percussive house frontrunner Melé. Additional highlights include Polish house duo Catz 'n Dogz, emerging tech house producer Eddy M, and next generation house risers VNSSA and Mary Droppinz.

DH 2023 sees its curation dip further into more esoteric and left of center stylings led by 803 Crystal Grooves imprint founder CINTHIE and the ever-playful Aussie export Partiboi69.

Desert Hearts has also enlisted several revered torchbearers from the storied house and techno hotspots of Chicago and Detroit for this year's edition. Chicago will be well represented by stalwarts like Gene Farris along with a not to be missed Derrick Carter and Mark Farina back to back set. Detroit will also take center stage seeing two of the city's house music champions DJ Minx and DJ Holographic each commanding the decks.

A combination of the scene's up and comers in addition to familiar Desert Hearts faces will shine bright, including the likes of celebrated DJ and producer duo Soul Clap, the raw and electric productions of SHADED, standout producer and audiophile Lubelski, the dark and dreamy melodies of Enamour, and rising talents like Eskuche and Rybo. Rounding out the bill is cinematic techno producer Rinzen, a back to back set from Cascandy and Beth Lydi, and Wyatt Marshall, Evan Casey, Morpéi b2b Ofier live, Tara Brooks, and Atish among others.

Of course, performances from the Desert Hearts crew remain the building blocks of the event's finely curated schedule. From the chugging four on the floor tones of Desert Hearts Records label head Mikey Lion and out-there sonic journeys of Lee Reynolds, to the deep and melodic techno soundscapes of Desert Hearts Black's Marbs and the scrappy musical encyclopedia of Porky, these are the sets that keep the community coming back.

The famed 2022 edition of Tonight's Tavern was a massive hit for DH's Lake Perris debut. The interactive lakeside tavern will see additional programming elements for the 2023 event complete with comedy, musical performances, and oddities.

Those looking for an elevated camping experience can reserve their spot at Lakeside Ready-Set Camping. DH's newly imagined camping experience is primed with a beachfront location just steps away from the main festival amenities. The Ready-Set Camping area features two options of Ready-Set tents to choose for your convenience, a standard pre-set camping tent, or a more premium Canvas Bell Tent with both options designed for two people. Whether it's packing light, not owning camping gear, or flying in from afar, everyone is able to experience the magic of Desert Hearts at their convenience with Ready-Set Camping. More details can be found on DH's official website.

While the Desert Hearts experience continues to evolve and grow, the core ethos of inclusivity, creative freedom, and acceptance remains front and center. It remains this renegade spirit that makes it one of the wildest and most authentic community-driven festival experiences out there.

All Tickets, Camping Options, and Early Arrival Passes go on sale Thursday 2/2 at 10am PST directly to our Desert Hearts Family SMS list. Fans can text 619-586-6779 (or click my.community.com/deserthearts) to register, and will receive a direct link to purchase at 10am on Thursday. Any remaining tickets and camping passes will go on sale to the general public Thursday at 10am PST at festival.deserthearts.us.

Desert Hearts Festival 2023 Lineup (A-Z):

Atish

Cascandy b2b Beth Lydi

Catz 'n Dogz

CINTHIE

Claude VonStroke

Color Love live

D!NK

Dave Zilla

Derrick Carter b2b Mark Farina

DJ Holographic

DJ Minx

DJ Seinfeld

Dusky

Eddy M

Enamour

Eskuche

Evan Casey

Gene Farris

Justin Campbell

Justin Martin

Lee Foss

Lee Reynolds

Lubelski

Marbs

Mary Droppinz

Melé

Mikey Lion

Miss Monique

Morpéi b2b Ofier live

Partiboi69

Porky

Prospa

Rinzen

Rybo

SHADED

Skream

Soul Clap

Tara Brooks

TIGA

Tini Gessler

Torie

VNSSA

Wyatt Marshall

Desert Hearts Crew Opening B2B + Desert Hearts Crew Closing B2B

Plus Very Special Guest