Deborah Shulman CD Release Concert 07/28 At Feinsteins At Vitello's For The SHAKESPEARE PROJECT

Vocalist Deborah Shulman will perform a CD release concert for her latest CD, "The Shakespeare Project" on Sunday afternoon, July 28th at 1:30pm at Feinstein's at Vitello's. Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brunch-with-the-bard-cd-release-party-for-the-shakespeare-project-tickets-63023055656.

Rob Lester of Talkin' Broadway notes, "Shakespeare and Shulman are a good match. Should you be resistant and need to be "sold" on lending him an ear, she makes an ideal salesperson. And, if you're pre-sold, prepare to be presented with something sublime.... Adventurous and warm-spirited, flexible of voice, her ease with the great writer's work comes as no surprise to me."

Shakespeare and jazz may seem like an incongruous pairing, but on THE SHAKESPEARE PROJECT, vocalist DEBORAH SHULMAN handles the synthesis of these disparate art forms with aplomb. Shulman is an artful singer with a background in musical theater. She has played clubs in London, Sydney, Manila, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, and has opened for stars such as Johnny Ray, Robert Goulet and Carol Lawrence. Among her musical theater roles, she portrayed Jellylorum in the second National Company of CATS at the Schubert Theater in Los Angeles.

Shulman says that Shakespeare has been part of her life for as long as she can remember and became a serious student of Shakespeare from junior high through college. "I think Shakespeare is the most profound conveyor of the human condition of any writer from any age," says Shulman. "Although his words were written over 400 years ago, they're still as relevant today as when he wrote them. I guess the human condition never changes."

Shulman teamed up pianist and arranger Jeff Colella to make the project a reality. Colella is one of Los Angeles' busiest jazz pianists. Besides performing in concert as a solo artist and with his trio, he maintains a very active schedule as an accompanist, recording artist, arranger, clinician and teacher. Colella previously worked with Shulman on her 2012 release Lost in the Stars, which combined jazz with musical theater and classical music. "Jeff is an amazing arranger and player. He has a way of making complex arrangements very approachable," says Shulman. "With his jazz chops and classical training, I couldn't imagine working with anyone else. It was a real collaborative effort."

There is no shortage of top-notch musicians in Southern California, and this recording features some of best players on any coast. Besides Jeff Colella on piano, ABRAHAM LABORIEL and Chris Colangelo switch off on the bass chair, while the inimitable JOE LABARBERA and Kendall Kay play drums on different tracks. Multi-reed master BOB SHEPPARD plays tenor and soprano sax, clarinet and bass clarinet, and flute, and the world-renowned BOB MCCHESNEY plays trombone. Guitarist LARRY KOONSE is ubiquitous on the So Cal jazz scene and contributes his stunning guitar work on seven tracks.

Shulman included music by John Dankworth, Arthur Young, and Duke Ellington & Billy Strayhorn for THE SHAKESPEARE PROJECT. There are also two original compositions by Colella.

Shulman's background in theater and deep knowledge of Shakespeare combined with her wide vocal range that can easily navigate Colella's intricate arrangements, her clear articulation and nuanced phrasing makes the meaning of the 17th century poetry sound as if it were written for modern ears. Shulman says, "I wanted to make sure that people who haven't spent much time with Shakespeare's works could understand the words. Some of the lyrics are real tongue-twisters, and phrasing them in ways that fit in modern jazz settings was a challenge."

Although THE SHAKESPEARE PROJECT was inspired by the Cleo Laine/John Dankworth recording, Shulman and Colella have created a truly unique project. Firmly rooted in contemporary jazz but garnished with classical elements and Shakespeare's poetry, Shulman is the rare singer who can bridge the disparate elements and make them feel as if they naturally belong together. Because for Shulman, music and Shakespeare are the food of love.





