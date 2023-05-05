DISROBED returns to the Hollywood Fringe Festival

Disrobed runs June 1st, 2023 - June 24th, 2023.

DISROBED returns to the Hollywood Fringe Festival

The critically-acclaimed Disrobed is returning to its Hollywood Fringe Festival home of Studio/Stage this year after a series of live and virtual runs. It's Meet The Parents - with a nudist twist! When buttoned-up Eric finally meets his fiancée's family, he's shocked to discover they're nudists... and she's told them that Eric is too! The audience, along for the ride, must "disrobe" along with Eric to experience this hilarious farce with a heart. This production is sponsored by the Southern Californian Naturist Association and the American Association For Nudist Recreation to enjoy a wholesome show with a body positive message in a safe authentic "naturist" setting.

This immersive theatre experience requires the audience to be in their birthday suits save for the shoes on their feet. Patrons are also welcome to wear a COVID face mask, if they prefer a little anonymity. All photography is prohibited and all cellphones must be safely secured with front of house or stored in a clothes bag in the changing room upon entering the venue. Patrons must be over the age of 18 to attend. Disrobed is directed and produced by Troy Peterson and will run at the Hollywood Fringe Festival from June 1st through June 24th at Studio/Stage in Hollywood.

Skye is eager to introduce her buttoned-up fiancé Eric to her free-wheeling family, but she's neglected to tell him that she and her kin are all nudists, and that she's already assured them that he's "one of us." Will their relationship survive? When the clothes come off, will the humor, heart, and humanity of this wholesome parable on love and family remain?




