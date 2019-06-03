DINNER WITH FRIENDS Opens June 14 At Beverly Hills Playhouse

Jun. 3, 2019  

DINNER WITH FRIENDS Opens June 14 At Beverly Hills Playhouse

Crimson Square Theatre Company, in association with Beverly Hills Playhouse and Cheshire Moon Inc., are pleased to present Donald Margulies' Pulitzer Prize winning production of "DINNER WITH FRIENDS" - Opening June 14, 2019, at Beverly Hills Playhouse. Directed by Michael Yavnieli, the show will run twleve performances through June 30, 2019. Tickets and information available at: www.CrimsonSquare.org Performances Friday & Saturday 8PM and Sunday 2PM & 7PM

Starring Samantha Sloyan,* Jay Huguley, Chris Devlin, and Tania Gonzalez.  And Lisagaye Tomlinson and Bryan McKinley (understudies).

Dinner With Friends is a play by Donald Margulies about two couples who have been best friends for years, and the husband and wife who have to re-evaluate their relationship when their closest friends decide to split up after 12 years.

Production Team:  Directed by Michael Yavnieli | Produced by Faye Viviana, Crimson Square Theatre Company, Beverly Hills Playhouse and Cheshire Moon Inc. | Lighting Design by Dereck McDaniels | Production Design by Bryan McKinley

Dinner With Friends received the 2000 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

 

 



