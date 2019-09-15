DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to The Madeline Gardens In Pasadena

413 Repertory Theater will open Dial M for Murder on October 18, 2019, at the gorgeous, historic Madeline Gardens Mansion in Pasadena, CA.

Now one of the most performed shows in America, with a famous 1954 Alfred Hitchcock film starring Grace Kelly, Dial M for Murder is a classic, noir murder thriller! Tony Wendice has married his wife, Margot, for her money and now plans to murder her for the same reason. He arranges the perfect murder. He blackmails a scoundrel he used to know into strangling her for a fee of one thousand pounds, and arranges a brilliant alibi for himself. Unfortunately...the murderer gets murdered and the victim survives. But this doesn't baffle the husband: He sees his hireling's death as an opportunity to have his wife convicted for the murder of the man who tried to murder her, and that is what almost happens. Luckily, the police inspector from Scotland Yard and a young man who is in love with the wife discover the truth, and in a scene of almost unbearable suspense they trap the husband into revealing his guilt, thus freeing Margot. Full of thrills, chills and intrigue, Dial M for Murder is the perfect way to get into the Halloween spirit!

The 413 Project production will feature a full cast of professional Los Angeles actors, period costumes, and a full high tea! The 413 Project is a Southern California Repertory theater found in 2013 in the San Diego area. Since that time they have expanded to produce 5-6 highly successful productions per year in the San Diego and Los Angeles areas. Dial M for Murder will mark their fourth production in Pasadena after performing "The Games Afoot" as a dinner theater production last which won the "scenie" award for best dinner theater in LA.

All Dial M for Murder performances will take place at the historic Madeline Gardens, located in old town Pasadena. Almost 100 years old, the beautiful brick mansion has been updated to its original glamorous former design and now hosts events year round.

General Admission tickets are $79.00. Shows will run October 18th through November 9th, 2019. Performance will typically run Thursday through Sunday, please check their website for exact performance times.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit: www.413rep.org or call (619) 786-7248.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You