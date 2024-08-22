News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Cybill Shepherd Will Receive 2024 PSICF Comedy Hall of Fame Award

The PSICF Comedy Hall of Fame Award ceremony will take place during the Palm Springs International Comedy Festival on Saturday, September 21st.

By: Aug. 22, 2024
The Palm Springs International Comedy Festival has announced that acclaimed actress Cybill Shepherd will be honored with the PSICF Comedy Hall of Fame Award at this year's festival, recognizing her significant contributions to comedy throughout her career.

From her early roles in "The Heartbreak Kid" and Peter Bogdanovich's "Daisy Miller" and "At Long Last Love," to her iconic performances in the television series "Moonlighting" and "Cybill," Shepherd has consistently delivered memorable comedic performances over several decades.

PSICF President Paul Cruz stated, "I don't think people realize how much Cybill Shepherd has given us in terms of comedy. Since the beginning of her film career, comedy has always been there, and we are so very excited to celebrate her for all her great work."

Shepherd's comedy Hall of Fame induction highlights her versatility as an actress and her enduring impact on the genre. Her ability to seamlessly transition between film and television, always bringing her unique comedic timing and charm, has made her a standout figure in the entertainment industry.

The PSICF Comedy Hall of Fame Award ceremony will take place during the Palm Springs International Comedy Festival on Saturday, September 21st, 2024, at Hotel Zoso in Palm Springs, CA.



Comments

