Crimson Square Theatre Company Presents AN INFINITE ACHE By David Schulner At Beverly Hills Playhouse

The show will run September 8 – October 1, 2023.
POPULAR
AN INFINITE ACHE by playwright David Schulner, takes to heart the adage that drama is life omitting the dull parts. An ingenious, sincere romantic comedy presented by Crimson Square Theatre Company, directed by Mia Christou and is the next production in their 2023 Season at the Beverly Hills Playhouse. The show will run September 8 – October 1, 2023. Tickets on sale: Click Here
A fresh and heartfelt play about love, time and the infinite directions in which two lives can travel. Hope and Charles are a pair of lonely twenty-somethings about to end a supremely uninteresting first date. But just as they say good night, the myriad possibilities of their futures and a life shared together come rushing to meet them. From their first kiss to their first child, from a horrible tragedy to a second chance, each moment moves with breath-taking speed. A love story told with theatrical flair, An Infinite Ache is as dazzling as it is insightful.
THE CAST
Miles Logan Cooper – “Charles”
Luka Oida – “Hope”
PRODUCTION TEAM
David Schulner – Playwright
Mia Christou – Director
Derrick McDaniel – Lighting Designer
Allen Barton – Mentoring Playwright/ Mentoring Director/ Owner of Beverly Hills Playhouse
Faye Viviana – Executive Producer Crimson Square
Karla Kamm - Producer
Jeffrey Sun – Stage Manager
Caprice Ott – Mentee Producer & Front of House Management
Tati Jorio – Mentee Social Media Manager
Beverly Hills Playhouse – 254 South Robertson Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA., 90211
Running September 8 – October 1, 2023. Performances Friday and Saturday 8:00pm and
Sunday 7:00pm. Tickets: $35.00 / $15.00 Students. Running Time: 80 minutes Including Intermission. For information: www.crimsonsquare.org or call (323) 657-5992
To purchase tickets: Click Here
Videos
|Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16) PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
|The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03) CAST
|KINKY BOOTS
James R. Armstrong Theatre (8/05-8/19)
|A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)
|Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)
|Live at The Music Center: La Marisoul and Eliades Ochoa
Jerry Moss Plaza (8/19-8/19)
|"Father Of The Bride" Drive-In Movie Night
Electric Dusk Drive-In -- Old Sears Parking Lot (9/02-9/08)
|¡azúcar! by CONTRA-TIEMPO
The Ford (8/18-8/18)
|Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (7/13-7/13)
|Hot Coffee Comedy Hour
The Broadwater Second Stage (2/25-10/28)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You