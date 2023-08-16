Crimson Square Theatre Company Presents AN INFINITE ACHE By David Schulner At Beverly Hills Playhouse

The show will run September 8 – October 1, 2023.  

By: Aug. 16, 2023

AN INFINITE ACHE by playwright David Schulner, takes to heart the adage that drama is life omitting the dull parts. An ingenious, sincere romantic comedy presented by Crimson Square Theatre Company, directed by Mia Christou and is the next production in their 2023 Season at the Beverly Hills Playhouse.  The show will run September 8 – October 1, 2023.  Tickets on sale:  Click Here

 

A fresh and heartfelt play about love, time and the infinite directions in which two lives can travel.  Hope and Charles are a pair of lonely twenty-somethings about to end a supremely uninteresting first date.  But just as they say good night, the myriad possibilities of their futures and a life shared together come rushing to meet them.  From their first kiss to their first child, from a horrible tragedy to a second chance, each moment moves with breath-taking speed.  A love story told with theatrical flair, An Infinite Ache is as dazzling as it is insightful.

 

THE CAST

Miles Logan Cooper – “Charles”

Luka Oida – “Hope”

 

PRODUCTION TEAM

David Schulner – Playwright

Mia Christou – Director

Derrick McDaniel – Lighting Designer

Allen Barton – Mentoring Playwright/ Mentoring Director/ Owner of Beverly Hills Playhouse

Faye Viviana – Executive Producer Crimson Square

Karla Kamm - Producer

Jeffrey Sun – Stage Manager

Caprice Ott – Mentee Producer & Front of House Management

Tati Jorio – Mentee Social Media Manager

 

 

Beverly Hills Playhouse – 254 South Robertson Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA., 90211

Running September 8 – October 1, 2023.  Performances Friday and Saturday 8:00pm and 

Sunday 7:00pm.  Tickets:  $35.00 / $15.00 Students.  Running Time:  80 minutes Including Intermission.  For information:  www.crimsonsquare.org or call (323) 657-5992

To purchase tickets:  Click Here




