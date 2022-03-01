Corinne Bailey Rae Brings First Solo Headlining Tour In Five Years To Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater, July 2022

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae announced today that her first solo headlining tour in more than five years will include a one-night-only performance at Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater on Friday, July 15, 2022. Tickets for the GRAMMY Award winner's SUNLIGHT / SUNLIGHT! Tour will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. PST.

Two-time GRAMMY Award winner and six-time nominee Corinne Bailey Rae rose to fame with her eponymous debut album, featuring the smash hits "Put Your Records On" and "Like A Star." With a diverse background in classical violin and rock, the British soul singer has built a unique yet timeless collection of music over the years. She has become known for writing some of today's most striking and soulful songs, beloved around the world. Corinne has been lauded throughout her career with multiple award wins and nominations. Earlier this year, she wrapped a successful run of dates alongside Joss Stone.

From Leeds, England, singer/songwriter/musician Corinne Bailey Rae shot to stardom with her self-titled #1 UK debut album in 2006, featuring the global hits "Put Your Records On" and "Like A Star". Bailey Rae has received two GRAMMY AWARDS, two MOBOS, alongside multiple nominations including BRIT and BET Awards. She was awarded her first GRAMMY in 2008 for Album Of The Year when featured on Herbie Hancock's River: The Joni Letters. Her second album, The Sea (2010) was nominated for the prestigious Mercury Music Prize. The subsequent EP Is This Love garnered a GRAMMY for Best R&B Performance.

In 2016 Bailey Rae returned with "boundary-defying, epic music" (NPR) for her third studio album, The Heart Speaks In Whispers, also declared "the best R&B of 2016" (The Guardian). The album featured the stunning "Green Aphrodisiac" named "10 best R&B songs of 2016" (Billboard) and selected by President Obama for his summer playlist. Bailey Rae's success has lead her to composing music for film and television, including the theme to Stan Lee's Lucky Man (SKY1). She recorded "The Scientist" for Universal Pictures' Fifty Shades Darker opening title and soundtrack, which charted globally. 2020 included The High Note with Bailey Rae's "New to Me", performed in the film by Tracee Ellis Ross. Bailey Rae continues to collaborate and perform with artists across musical genres, including Mary J Blige, Al Green, Herbie Hancock, KING, Paul McCartney, Kele Okereke (Bloc Party), Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Questlove, Salaam Rami, RZA, Tyler The Creator, Paul Weller, Richard Hawley, Stevie Wonder, Tracey Thorn, Pharrell, Logic, Mick Jenkins, and many more.

Throughout Bailey Rae's career she has performed worldwide from Glastonbury to Byron Bay Blues Festival. In 2019 Bailey Rae performed at BST Hyde Park, Newport Jazz Festival, Central Park SummerStage, London Jazz Festival, Delicious Festival (Johannesburg, SA), Rio Montreux Jazz Festival, The O2 (London), and Billboard Live Osaka & Tokyo. Most recently Bailey Rae performed Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come" as a duet with Leslie Odom Jr. at the 2021 BAFTA's in London at The Royal Albert Hall.