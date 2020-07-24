Coolwaters Productions Announces Horror Celebrities Virtual Con During Covid-19

Coolwaters Productions announces horror celebrities virtual InHouse-Con during COVID-19 #StaySafe to be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 3-4PM EST/12-1PM PST. Celebrity guests will include Cerina Vincent (Cabin Fever), Brooke Lewis Bellas (Ms. Vampy), Maria Olsen (I Spit on Your Grave Déjà Vu), and Camden Toy (Buffy the Vampire Slayer).

InHouse-Con is an on-line convention for fans to experience the stars of their favorite franchises virtually!

Details About the Event:

InHouse-Con is a virtual convention hosted by Coolwaters Productions LLC for fans to experience the stars of their favorite franchises virtually! In the age of social distancing, Coolwaters' President Derek Maki has assembled an all-star cast of legendary actors and creatives for interactive fun! From the comfort of your home and computer or smart device join us as we interview some incredible people. YOU can join in the fun to ask questions from home! Packages include: autographs, private live video chats & packages that include both. All limited and will sell out fast!

What is available? Autographs & Video Chats & Packages:

Before or after the live panel (time will vary depending on availability), the panelists will make themselves available for private "one-on-one" chats. See our store for available chats for each Saturday offered with paying fans chatting live with the celebrity guests.

We are the ONLY virtual convention out there to feature live video chats with our guests LONGER than 1-2 minutes!!!! Our One-on-one chats will be 5 minutes long!!! You choose which celebrity you want to chat with! You will be sent a link via ZOOM to join the video chat. A limited number of these individual chats will be offered per guest.

Zoom links are typically sent out Friday nights late or early Saturday before the panel and private chats start. Please do NOT contact us looking for your zoom link. ONLY contact us for a missing zoom link Saturdays at 10:30 AM.

Our virtual door charge is only $3.99 - $4.99 to join in on the 1-hour panel, or you can buy a monthly pass and save money! The virtual door charge is required to join the panel and is also required in order to purchase your autographs and or group and private chats.

Events: Each Saturday's themed event will be held online via Zoom (you must download the FREE ZOOM app to participate). Event attendees log into a group panel featuring our guests in a hosted, 1-hour long panel. Private 5-minute long video chats are also available with most guests. Other packages can have a personalized autograph mailed out to the fan after the event.

The 1-hour panel will be on camera and include sound. Coolwaters' own President Derek Maki will moderate and ask the panelists questions. Fans can also send in questions during the panel to be answered LIVE by the celebrity guests! Each event includes exclusive content, fun polls, some events have cool give-a-ways also!

