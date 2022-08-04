Conductors Ludovic Morlot and Louis Langrée Step in for the Late Bramwell Tovey in Los Angeles Philharmonic Concerts

Conductors have been announced in place of the late Bramwell Tovey, including Ludovic Morlot at the Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks and Louis Langrée at An Evening of Rachmaninoff performances with the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Joshua Bell headlines one of the Bowl's most treasured traditions, the Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks, lending his star power to Tchaikovsky's incomparable Violin Concerto, with Ludovic Morlot leading the orchestra. The Ukrainian National Anthem will be performed, as Tovey intended, as well as his composition "Urban Runway" (LA Phil commission). The excitement continues with the USC Trojan Marching Band joining the LA Phil for the traditional finale, 1812 Overture, accompanied by matching pyrotechnics.

Pianist Nobuyuki Tsujii, described as the "definition of virtuosity" by The Observer, performs at An Evening of Rachmaninoff, showcasing two classics by the ultimate Russian Romantic-his breathtaking Second Concerto and the lush Second Symphony-with Louis Langrée conducting the LA Phil.

WHEN:

Friday and Saturday, August 12-13, 2022, at 8PM

Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Ludovic Morlot, conductor

Joshua Bell, violin

USC Trojan Marching Band

Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 8PM

An Evening of Rachmaninoff

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Louis Langrée, conductor

Nobuyuki Tsujii, piano

WHERE:

HOLLYWOOD BOWL

2301 N. Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068

TICKETS:

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2022 summer season are available online at hollywoodbowl.com or via phone at 323 850 2000. Programs, artists, prices and dates subject to change. Ticket limits may apply.

Visit hollywoodbowl.com/safety and theford.com/safety for our latest concert safety protocols.