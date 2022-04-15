Complete Casting Announced For (mostly)musicals HIGH TIME! At Vitello's

(mostly)musicals is back at Vitello's and ready to get LIT on 4.20!

Join Gregory Nabours and a SMOKIN' hot lineup of performers from Broadway and LA for a HIGH TIME at Feinstein's at Vitello's. The BUZZworthy cast includes: Garrett Clayton (Link in "HAIRSPRAY Live," "The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder"), Michael-Leon Wooley (B'way: Audrey 2 in LITTLE SHOP, film: THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG), Jason Michael Snow (B'way: BOOK OF MORMON, tv: "The Big Leap"), Michael Thomas Grant ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"), Sharon McNight (Tony nominee: STARMITES, MAC Lifetime Achievement Award), Tonoccus McClain (THE LION KING), Amanda Kruger (A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Greenway), Alli Miller (Cherry Poppins), AJ Mendoza (La Mirada's AMERICAN IDIOT), Carrie Madsen (GLASS CEILINGS), Erica Hanrahan (La Mirada's CABARET and MATILDA), Everjohn Feliciano (DOGFIGHT at After Hours), Jonny Lee Jr. (GOLD MOUNTAIN) and Justin Anthony Long (FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE), Katie Self (Rockwell's NEVER BEEN KISSED), and Kyra Selman (Rockwell's UMPO series).

With songs by Ragni & Rado, Stephen Sondheim, William Finn, Stew & Heidi Rodewald, Grace Slick, Leslie Bricusse & Anthony Newley, Scott Alan, and more... it's the show everyone's BUZZING about!

Doors open at 6:30 for dinner, drinks, and socializing, and the show starts at 7:30.

And if you want to LIGHT UP the stage with Gregory Nabours, bring your music, come early, and sign up for our open mic afterparty, hosted by Katie Self.

Get your tickets while you can, WEED hate for you to miss out!

(mostly)musicals is a (mostly)bi-monthly themed cabaret series in LA produced by amy francis schott with music director Gregory Nabours. Learn more at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com to always know about upcoming shows!

Tickets are $20/general admission and $30/VIP and a limited number are available at www.feinsteinsatvitellos.com or https://tinyurl.com/mmLA-420. Doors open at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 7:30pm with the open mic afterparty immediately following. Feinstein's at Vitello's is located on the upper level of the popular Vitello's Restaurant at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA. Currently, only street parking is available.

Feinstein's at Vitello's currently requires either proof of vaccination OR a negative COVID test (from within 72 hours of show date). Please help us keep each other safe and have this ready with you when checking in.

A minimum of $20.00 is required per person while inside the showroom. Dining in the restaurant or any of our bars does not apply to the showroom minimum. Service fees apply to all tickets purchased via Eventbrite, at the door, and/or at the Box Office. Guests requiring accessible seating should book directly by calling 818-769-0905