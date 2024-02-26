Company Of Angels' L.A. Short Play Festival Returns In March

Celebrating 65 years as Los Angeles' oldest non-profit theater company, Company of Angels presents the return of its annual L.A. Short Play Festival: L.A. Unmasked, after a 3-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 global pandemic. Presented for 12 nights starting Saturday, March 23rd, the festival features 8 new short plays by Los Angeles based playwrights that pose the question: now the Covid masks are off (mostly), what masks do we wear that present an aspect of who we are? What mask do we wear at work, with our family and friends? Are we ever unmasked? What happens when we really take the mask off? The ten-minute plays explore a multitude of confrontation when characters metaphorically unmask with family, at work, at the DMV, when confronting their own complicity with stereotypes, the end of the world, hiding their true selves, and not being ready to really “come back.” Performances will continue through April 14th, with one preview taking place Friday, March 22nd.

Since 2008, the Los Angeles Short Play Festival (formerly LA Views) presents a select group of diverse writers that embrace and reflect on a different City of Angels theme. Past festivals have featured stories from L.A.'s history to its contemporary concerns. Themes have explored L.A hunger, gentrification, the economic recession, the 20th year anniversary of the civil unrest of April 29, 1992, and silent film legend residents of the historic Alexandria Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. In 2020, Company of Angels presented the annual festival virtually, themed "What's Going On?" amidst the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Inspired by Marvin Gaye's iconic 1970s hit song, the festival featured 15 short plays that delved into the tumultuous events surrounding the uprising in Los Angeles and beyond, ignited by the tragic murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Reminiscent of the unrest of 1992, the powerful narratives captured the spirit of widespread protests, looting, assaults, and arson, all against the backdrop of a global pandemic that at the time had claimed 143,000 and now over 1,170,784 lives in the United States alone.

'With the Los Angeles Short Play Festival, Company of Angels continues its commitment to supporting diverse LA-based artists and telling stories from unique, underrepresented voices.' We're excited to return to present these works after a 3-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic." said, Armando Molina, Artistic Director.

L.A. Unamasked features 10-minute plays by Tamadhur Al-Aqeel, Diana Burbano, Allie Costa, David J Crawford, Ethan Dizon, John Dubiel, Mauro Flores, Jr., and MJ Kang.

The creative team includes scenic and lighting designer Justin Huen; sound designer Jose Medrano; projection designer Emmanuel Munda; costume designer Mama J. L.A. Unmasked short plays are directed by Mauro Flores Jr., Doug Kaback, Tanya Kane-Parry, Justin Lord, Elana Luo, Kelie McIver, John Miyasaki, and Jeff Torres. Supervising Director is Tanya Kane-Parry, Assistant Stage Manager, Dorsey Crocker, Stage manager is Chloe Willey

Tickets and More Information

L.A Unmasked opens on Saturday, March 23rd at 8 p.m., with performances thereafter on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. through April 14th. One preview performance takes place March 22nd on the same schedule. Tickets range from $10–$20.

Company of Angels is located in the Legacy L.A campus at 1350 San Pablo Street., Los Angeles, CA 90033. Plenty Free Parking on-site. For more information and to purchase tickets go www.companyofangels.org