Comedic Duo Arasha Lalani & Lily Abha Cratsley Announce Debut HOW I MET YOUR MASI Show With Dynasty Typewriter

Online personality & SMOSH star Arasha Lalani is teaming up with playwright & performer Lily Abha Cratsley (ABCD, The Fairy Who Cried Gems) to produce their debut live streamed show How I Met Your Masi on May 30th at Dynasty Typewriter.

Written by & starring the duo, this uncategorizable show takes audiences through the story of how they met, utilizing sketch comedy flashbacks. The pair are joined by a team of surprising guest stars as they journey through this epic tale of South Asian sisterhood. Tickets are on sale now for the live show ($20) and livestream ($15) at www.dynastytypewriter.com.

Arasha Lalani & Lily Abha Cratsley began their partnership in March of 2024 with a single sketch performance, "PANCHAT," in the Scene Study Sketch Show at The Pack Theater. Following this success, they continued to write together and test material at various shows around Los Angeles including South Asian AF! at The Elysian Theater & UCB Sketch Cagematch at The United Citizens Brigade, where they are the reigning first place champions.

How I Met Your Masi features some of their fan-favorite material with several new sketches to tell one unified narrative. This sort of two-person, sort of auto-biographical show loosely parodies its namesake sitcom - as Arasha and Lily, in separate spaces, narrate to their future children the unexpected story of how their friendship formed. Their story utilizes their signature "high-brown" comedy to challenge tired representations of Indian-American women. Combining theatrical traditions of sketch, stand-up comedy, and the narrative play with the livestream format, these two Desi girls dare to recategorize a typical variety show, as they embark on an ambitious journey as co-performers, co-writers, and co-producers for the very first time.

How I Met Your Masi will play at Dynasty Typewriter at the Hayworth Theatre (2511 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles) for one-night-only on Friday, May 30th at 7:30pm. The show will be performed without an intermission in the 192-seat theater & live streamed to a global ticketed audience.

Arasha Lalani (she/her) is a South Asian actor, comedian, and internet personality in Los Angeles. She stars as a cast member on the popular Youtube channel, SMOSH (27 million+ subscribers). She is one of two hosts on the comedy podcast, Spitball, which was in top 15% of Spotify podcasts in 2024. She has appeared on Dropout TV's Dirty Laundry & Smartypants and most recently starred as a recurring character in the Apple TV+ series For All Mankind. She has garnered a significant fanbase as an internet personality (140K followers).

Lily Abha Cratsley (she/her) is a Los-Angeles based writer, producer, & performer. Her newest works include ABCD at Greenway Court Theatre in 2023 and her solo-show The Fairy Who Cried Gems at the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Both productions were met with sold out audiences & extended runs, garnering a collective 11 award nominations. Lily also recently won "Best Use of Character" at the 2024 48 Hour Film Project Horror Comedy Festival for her short film Dead Ringer (producer, writer, & lead actress). She has been seen performing in countless stage plays, musicals, concerts, choirs, and films across the country; regularly performs sketch comedy as one half of the comedic duo How I Met Your Masi; and previously performed as a company member of the acrobatic Occidental Children's Theater.

