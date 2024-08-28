Colburn School Announces 2024–25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Colburn School, the internationally acclaimed institute for music and dance, today announced its 2024-25 season. The School's rising stars and distinguished faculty collaborate with the world's most renowned guest artists in exceptional orchestral, chamber, recitals, dance programs and more. Performances are offered for free or at low cost on campus and throughout the Los Angeles area.

The 2024-25 season welcomes the return of signature Colburn School programs, including performances by the Colburn Orchestra and the Colburn Chamber Music Society series, featuring collaborations with today's leading artists from around the world alongside Colburn School students. The Colburn Presents series features acclaimed soloists, chamber musicians, and ensembles, and the Ziering-Conlon Initiative for Recovered Voices continues to present music by composers whose careers and lives were tragically cut short by the Nazi regime in Europe.

Distinguished conductors leading the Colburn Orchestra include Mexican conductor, Grammy-winner, and North Carolina Symphony Music Director Carlos Miguel Prieto; world-renowned composer and San Francisco Symphony Music Director Esa-Pekka Salonen; Russian-American conductor Lidiya Yankovskaya; Music Director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and New World Symphony Stéphane Denève; and Music Director of the Colburn Orchestra, Yehuda Gilad.

Colburn's Conservatory of Music's Negaunee Conducting Program, led by Salonen, who holds the Maestro Ernst H. Katz Chair of Conducting Studies, offers a unique opportunity for a select group of students, known as Salonen Fellows, to refine their craft and prepare for careers on the world's most prestigious stages under Salonen's guidance. This year, Salonen Fellows Aleksandra Melaniuk and Mert Yalniz will also conduct the Colburn Orchestra.

Distinguished artists appearing on the Colburn Chamber Music Society series include internationally renowned violinist Jennifer Koh; one of the world's most versatile pianists, Louis Lortie; Professor in the Practice of Cello at Yale School of Music and former Principal Cellist of the BBC Symphony Orchestra Paul Watkins; principal clarinet of The Cleveland Orchestra and Colburn School alum Afendi Yusuf; and Professor of Chamber Music for the Colburn Conservatory, violist Jonathan Brown.

The Colburn Presents series welcomes celebrated soloists, chamber musicians, and ensembles for performances at the School, including a duo recital with violinist William Hagen and pianist Albert Cano Smit; a recital by alumni ensemble the Calidore String Quartet; two recitals by ensemble-in-residence Quartet Integra, one alongside the Calidore Quartet and the second with pianist Fabio Bidini; appearances by guitarist Marko Topchii, violinist Kerson Leong, and the Adrian Dunn Singers; and a duo recital with cellist Steven Isserlis and pianist Connie Shih.

“The Colburn School's 2024-25 season exemplifies artistic excellence and unites our global artistic community in dynamic performances and enriching educational experiences,” said President and CEO Sel Kardan. “From orchestral concerts and dance programs to intimate recitals, master classes, and beyond, we are excited to share the exceptional talent and creativity of our students and faculty, as well as visiting guest artists. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the vibrant future of music and dance."

