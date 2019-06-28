Chico's Angels Premieres New Show FLY CHICA FLY! At The Colony Theater

Chico's Angels present their newest case, as the Angels find danger at 31,000 feet in FLY CHICA FLY. Young hopeful stewardesses are disappearing, and it's up to Kay Sedia, Frieda Laye and Chita Parol to, fightsuit up and fly the not-so-friendly skies to solve the case! Fasten your seat belts, it's going to be a spicy flight!

Chico's Angels in FLY CHICA FLY opens on August with evening shows at 8pm & and Matinees at 3pm. Tickets on sale now at www.colonytheatre.org or by phone at (866) 811-4111.

Chico's Angels are three beautiful and comedic Latina drag queens; Kay Sedia, Chita Parol & Frieda Laye, who work for pennies for their unseen boss just like a TV 70s series, only much sexier ...and not as smart.

These threeheavenly Latina sex goddesses have been a cult hit in Los Angeles, CA with their stage show, numerous hosting gigs, club appearances, music videos and on-line shows for the last 16 years.

Check out Chico's Angels at www.chicosangels.com where you can find out even more about these captivating detectives with updates, Angel bios, and hot videos.

Chico's Angels' mini-episode, 24ish, has toured the country in over twenty film festivals. 24ish was nominated for best short in the San Francisco GLBT Film Festival, Frameline34.

Chico's Angels have also been recognized by Mayor Eric Garcetti and the City of Los Angeles for their excellence in entertainment and contributions in support of the LGBT Community





