Chance Theater's LIZZIE, THE MUSICAL Wins The Ovation Award For Best Musical

Chance Theater's regional premiere of the punk rock Lizzie, The Musical won the LA Stage Alliance Ovation Award for "Best Production of a Musical (Intimate Theatre)" last night at the 30th Annual Ovation Awards. The ceremony was at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

The Ovation Awards are the only peer-judged theatre awards in Los Angeles, created to recognize excellence in theatrical performance, production and design in the Greater Los Angeles area. According to LA Stage Alliance's website, during the 2018-19 season, there were 278 total productions registered for the Ovation Awards from 124 different producing bodies.

This resulted in 199 total nominations for 64 distinct productions presented by 43 organizations. Lizzie, The Musical was nominated for five Ovation Awards -- Best Musical, Director of a Musical (Jocelyn A. Brown), Lead Actress in a Musical (Monika Pena), Costume Design - Intimate Theatre (Rachael Lorenzetti), and Acting Ensemble in a Musical. These productions were voted on by 272 Ovation Awards voters - vetted individuals from the Greater Los Angeles area who are Working Theatre professionals. Last night, 36 awards were given to 13 Southern California theater companies. One of those 13 companies was Chance Theater.

"We are honored and overjoyed to see our amazing artists receive this recognition," said Chance Theater founding artist, and managing director, Casey Long. "There is such a rich theatrical landscape in Southern California, and we are proud to be active members in this ever-expanding community. There are thrilling and incisive stories to be told, including a punk rock musical take on one of the most infamous crimes in American history. Lizzie, The Musical was a powerful experience for our audiences, who still talk to me about it in our lobby."

This is not the first time Chance Theater has taken home the Ovation Award for Best Musical. Previously, the Chance won Best Musical for its West Coast premiere of Triassic Parq, The Musical in 2014, and its Southern California premiere of the controversial Jerry Springer, The Opera in 2012. After LA Stage Alliance updated its eligibility rules in 2009, Chance Theater has been nominated for 35 Ovation Awards, including one for Best Season, and seven for Best Musical.

"We are very grateful to the Ovation voters -- many of whom live in Los Angeles -- who get on the freeway and make the drive to Orange County to vote on our shows," said Long. "Hopefully, the awards and recognition we receive also serves as confirmation that there is a high level of artistry happening in Orange County. Our artists -- and the stories they're telling -- are making an impact that is clearly being felt throughout Southern California."

Chance Theater's next show will be regional premiere of the Tony Award-winning, Fun Home, which will start previews on January 31st, and officially open on February 8th.

For more information about Chance Theater, visit www.ChanceTheater.com, or call the box office at (888) 455-4212.





