Center Theatre Group to Host Virtual Going Pro Career Fair in April

Center Theatre Group invites all aspiring theatre professionals to participate in the virtual Going Pro Career Fair on Saturday, April 18, 2020, starting at 9:30 a.m. Co-presented by USC School of Dramatic Arts; the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television; Chapman University College of Performing Arts; and LA Stage Alliance, the free event will now be conducted in a virtual format which is available for all to access from their personal devices (phone, computer or tablet). While the event is free, reservations are recommended in order to receive updates about the fair and how to log on. To RSVP or for more information, please visit CTGLA.org/GoingPro. Reservations will be accepted through Thursday, April 16 at 5 p.m.

"When it became clear we needed to restructure the Going Pro Career Fair as a virtual event, we reached out to the dozens of theatre professionals, higher education partners and workshop facilitators who had already signed on to be a part of the day, asking them to re-imagine their participation for a completely digital format," said Center Theatre Group Next Generation Initiatives Director Camille Schenkkan. "We're deeply grateful for the resiliency and flexibility of our community. We've been able to translate an in-person event with 400+ guests into something that's equally exciting: a totally virtual experience, with many parts open to anyone who wants to participate."

The Going Pro Career Fair is intended to help current undergraduate and graduate students prepare for a professional theatre career; however, the virtual fair is open to any and all interested parties. This year, the fair will focus on people: from agents and managers to artistic collaborators. Attendees will learn how to cultivate their network, make informed business decisions and celebrate their own artistry.

To provide insight on these topics, the following workshops and panels will be offered in a virtual format:

Intro & Resource Roundup - 9:30 to 10 a.m.

The People You Hire Panel: Agents, Managers & More - 10 to 11 a.m.

Finding Your Collaborators Panel: Making Theatre with Friends (Or Not) - 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Conflict Resolution for Stage Managers & Others - 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.

100% That Boss: Entrepreneurship for Artists - 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Success and Self-Care for Artists - 2:45 to 3:45 p.m.

In addition to the virtual workshops, which are available to everyone, the Going Pro

Career Fair will also provide the following exclusively to current undergraduate and graduate students:

Speed Mentorship - 12 to 4 p.m. - Students who RSVP in advance can sign

up to participate in a 20-minute virtual meeting session with a working arts

professional. Sessions will be filled on a first come, first served basis.

Self-Tape Auditions - Organized by LA Stage Alliance, there will be 100 slots

for students to provide self-tape auditions to be seen by producers and

directors from Los Angeles theatre companies. These slots will be filled first by

currently registered students with any remaining openings filled on a first

come, first served basis for those who RSVP.

Free Headshot Sessions - Center Theatre Group will provide 150 free miniheadshot sessions over the course of two days. Priority will be given to

students who registered early. Sessions will take place later in the spring, with

exact date to be announced.

Free Backstage Subscription - Students who RSVP to the Going Pro Career

Fair will receive info on how to claim a free year-long subscription to

Backstage. The offer is only available to new subscribers.





