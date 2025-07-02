Center Theatre Group Selects 2025 CTG Leadership Circle

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Center Theatre Group has revealed its 2025 CTG Leadership Circle Cohort, featuring five staff members to participate in this annual career development program. The latest cohort includes Alice Pelayo (Institutional Advancement), Fenyxx Wright (Production), Natalia Quintero-Riestra (Education & Community Partnerships), Peter Sullivan (Marketing), and Ashphord Jacoway (Education & Community Partnerships).

The CTG Leadership Circle was developed to uplift, celebrate, and support exceptional early- and mid-career staff members in the company. This program invites staff members who are looking to continue to grow as arts leaders and professionals to participate in discussions and sessions exploring different leadership styles and practices and identifying resources to support their individual career advancements, as well as part of the CTG community.

“The CTG Leadership Circle cultivates a space for members of our staff to focus and explore their individualized career journeys while learning as a cohort how to develop strong teams and their own leadership style,” explained Naima Orozco-Valdivia, Center Theatre Group’s Executive Programs Manager. “The hour-long sessions create a space to question what it means to be an arts leader today and helps leaders of the future on their paths. We’re excited to welcome these five CTG staff members into this year’s leadership circle.”

The CTG Leadership Circle was created to connect participating staff members to facilitated group sessions focused on building skills in arts management leadership. Participants also engage in additional one-on-one and small-group networking opportunities, from informational interviews to topic-based sessions on everything from personal financial management to connecting with CTG Board members to learn about their commitments and responsibilities. In addition, each member is given additional access to professional development.

“One of the best parts about this program is being able to witness how transformational and affirming it can be for participants to tap deeper into their authentic leadership styles, no matter their position or department they come from. I've found that the CTG Leadership Circle allows participate to take ownership of their roles as leaders in both their work at CTG and the overarching professional lives they choose to lead themselves through,” shared Elena Muslar, Founder & CEO at Confide Creative, who serves as the program’s Project Advisor, facilitating leadership development group sessions and providing individual executive coaching to each member of the cohort.

